Coronation Street character Bethany is mentioned in tonight’s episode (Wednesday, January 13) but where is she?

In tonight’s visit to the cobbles, Sarah talks about Bethany to her husband Adam.

But when and why did she leave Weatherfield?

Coronation Street: Who is Bethany Platt?

Bethany Platt is the daughter of Sarah Platt, aka Sarah Barlow. She is also the granddaughter of Gail and niece of David.

Sarah fell pregnant with Bethany when she was 13 years old. Her biological father was Sarah’s classmate Neil Fearns.

Sarah gave birth to Bethany in 2000 (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Neil was never involved in Bethany’s life. However when Bethany was three, Neil died in a car crash.

Sarah was shocked by the news and took Bethany to the funeral, where Bethany met Neil’s mum Brenda.

Brenda ended up kidnapping Bethany and threatened to jump from the bell tower at a church, struggling with grief.

Emily Bishop managed to convince her to come down and Bethany was returned to Sarah.

Who has played Bethany Platt?

In 2000, baby Bethany was played by Mia Cookson and twins Amy and Emily Walton.

However Mia only played Bethany for a few episodes. Amy and Emily continued to play Bethany until 2007.

In 2007, Sarah and Bethany moved to Milan.

Bethany was played by twins Amy and Emily from 2000 until 2007 (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Bethany and Sarah remained off-screen until 2015, when Bethany ran away from Milan back to Weatherfield.

The character had been recast with actress Lucy Fallon taking on the role.

What storylines was Bethany involved in?

Throughout her life, Bethany has been involved in some huge storylines. In her life Bethany has been kidnapped four times, more times then we’ve gone through lockdowns (so far!).

At a young age, she was kidnapped by paternal grandmother Brenda. Then she was kidnapped with Gail, Sarah and David, by Gail’s serial killer husband Richard Hillman.

Richard attempted to kill himself and the Platt family by driving into the canal. But the serial killer is the only one who died in the crash.

The Platt family were kidnapped by Richard Hillman (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

In 2007, before moving to Milan, David hid ecstasy pills in Bethany’s doll. She ended up taking one.

When David realised what happened, he got her to drink salt to bring the tablet up, inadvertently making it worse.

When David admitted what he did, his family were disgusted and Gail threw him out.

After returning to Weatherfield, Bethany was bullied at school by classmate Lauren.

Bethany – grooming storyline

But after the situation got resolved, Bethany began being groomed by Nathan Curtis. She was raped by Nathan’s friends, including police officer Neil Clifton.

Nathan groomed Bethany (Credit: ITV)

The manipulated teen had no idea Nathan was charging his friends to sleep with her.

Bethany was kidnapped for a third time when Nathan tried to send her abroad. However at a service station, she asked a stranger for help. They called the police and Nathan was arrested.

Eventually Nathan, Neil and the other men involved in Nathan’s grooming ring were sent to prison.

However not long after his imprisonment, Neil’s daughter Kayla desperately tried to prove his innocence and befriended Bethany and Craig Tinker.

Kayla was determined to prove her dad’s innocence (Credit: ITV)

When at Kayla’s, Bethany saw a photo of Neil and realised who she was. Kayla tied Bethany up in the garage.

But Craig arrived and played Kayla Neil’s confession. Kayla soon disowned her father.

Why did Bethany leave?

In 2019, Bethany started a friendship with Bistro colleague Daniel Osbourne. But Daniel was married to Sinead Tinker.

Bethany developed feelings for Daniel. Sinead was diagnosed with cancer and in her final weeks, Daniel ended up kissing Bethany.

Bethany and Daniel’s relationship didn’t work out (Credit: ITV)

After Sinead’s death, he soon began dating Bethany, which infuriated Sinead’s family.

However the teenager realised Daniel wasn’t over Sinead when he proposed to her drunk calling her Sinead.

Bethany decided to take an internship in London and go by herself. She is currently still living in London.

Will Lucy Fallon return to Coronation Street?

Despite leaving the show last year, Lucy has revealed she would like to come back to the soap.

After revealing her decision to leave the show, Lucy told Mirror online: “I will be sad but I’m excited to see what’s going to happen in the future, although I have no idea what’s going to happen.

Lucy has said she would like to return to the soap (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“When I leave I’ll have been there for five years and I’ve never done anything else, so I just want to try new things and do new things.”

“But I’ll end up going back – I’ll be back.”

