Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury announce baby’s gender

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have announced the gender of their unborn baby.
The Love Island couple announced they were expecting their first child together last month.
Now, Molly-Mae and boxer Tommy have revealed they’re having a little… girl!
In a heartwarming video, Molly-Mae and Tommy pop a balloon to reveal the gender of their baby.
The video first sees Molly-Mae getting emotional as she and Tommy hug.
Tommy then puts a pin into the balloon as pink confetti falls out.
The pair look overjoyed as they hug.
Molly-Mae captioned the post: “OUR LITTLE…”
Her followers were over the moon by the news as one person said: “Huge congratulation to you both!!”
Another wrote: “You’re going to be the most amazing parents to the sweetest little girl!!! Congratulations guys!!”
A third added: “So incredibly excited for you two!!! She’s going to be beautiful!!”
Meanwhile, Helen Flanagan wrote: “Ah Molly, so special.”
Tia Lineker added: “Ahhhh congratulations!!”
Saffron Barker commented: “Awww she’s going to be gorgeous.”
Last month, Molly-Mae and Tommy announced they were expecting their first child together.
You’re going to be the most amazing parents to the sweetest little girl!
A beautiful video showed Molly-Mae showing off her growing baby bump as she and Tommy looked more loved-up than ever.
The footage begins showing the couple during the Love Island final when they exchanged love letters.
In it, Molly-Mae tells Tommy: “I can’t wait for the adventures that we haven’t even dreamed of yet.”
The video then unveiled Molly-Mae’s growing baby bump.
The post read: “‘I can’t wait for the adventures that we haven’t even dreamed of yet.'”
It comes after the pair both spoke about having children together.
Tommy told The Sun earlier this year: “I want four kids but it’s Molly’s body and she’s the one who has to go through it – but I’ll be there with her every step of the way.
I can’t wait for the adventures that we haven’t even dreamed of yet.
“I’m a big family man and come from a big family too and it’s something we talk about a lot. I don’t think it’s in the far too distant future.”
Meanwhile, Molly-Mae previously said: “I’m so excited to have babies and all the other stuff that comes for me and Tommy in the future, I cannot wait.”
