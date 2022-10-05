Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury on nights out
News

Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury announce baby’s gender

So sweet!

By Rebecca Carter

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have announced the gender of their unborn baby.

The Love Island couple announced they were expecting their first child together last month.

Now, Molly-Mae and boxer Tommy have revealed they’re having a little… girl!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Molly-Mae Hague (@mollymae)

Molly-Mae and Tommy baby

In a heartwarming video, Molly-Mae and Tommy pop a balloon to reveal the gender of their baby.

The video first sees Molly-Mae getting emotional as she and Tommy hug.

Tommy then puts a pin into the balloon as pink confetti falls out.

The pair look overjoyed as they hug.

Molly-Mae Hague smiling as she holds hands with Tommy Fury
Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have announced they’re having a little girl (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Molly-Mae captioned the post: “OUR LITTLE…”

Her followers were over the moon by the news as one person said: “Huge congratulation to you both!!”

Another wrote: “You’re going to be the most amazing parents to the sweetest little girl!!! Congratulations guys!!”

A third added: “So incredibly excited for you two!!! She’s going to be beautiful!!”

Meanwhile, Helen Flanagan wrote: “Ah Molly, so special.”

Molly-Mae Hague holding her phone during night out
Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague is pregnant with her first child with partner Tommy and announced the news last month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Molly-Mae and Tommy expecting baby girl

Tia Lineker added: “Ahhhh congratulations!!”

Saffron Barker commented: “Awww she’s going to be gorgeous.”

Last month, Molly-Mae and Tommy announced they were expecting their first child together.

You’re going to be the most amazing parents to the sweetest little girl!

A beautiful video showed Molly-Mae showing off her growing baby bump as she and Tommy looked more loved-up than ever.

The footage begins showing the couple during the Love Island final when they exchanged love letters.

In it, Molly-Mae tells Tommy: “I can’t wait for the adventures that we haven’t even dreamed of yet.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Molly-Mae Hague (@mollymae)

Molly-Mae on Instagram

The video then unveiled Molly-Mae’s growing baby bump.

The post read: “‘I can’t wait for the adventures that we haven’t even dreamed of yet.'”

It comes after the pair both spoke about having children together.

Tommy told The Sun earlier this year: “I want four kids but it’s Molly’s body and she’s the one who has to go through it – but I’ll be there with her every step of the way.

I can’t wait for the adventures that we haven’t even dreamed of yet.

Read more: Molly-Mae Hague announces she’s pregnant with first child with Tommy Fury

“I’m a big family man and come from a big family too and it’s something we talk about a lot. I don’t think it’s in the far too distant future.”

Meanwhile, Molly-Mae previously said: “I’m so excited to have babies and all the other stuff that comes for me and Tommy in the future, I cannot wait.”

What did you think the gender reveal outcome was going to be? Leave your congratulation messages to Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix!

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Stacey Solomon talking on Loose Women
Stacey Solomon fans in tears as she shares news: ‘I’m a total mess’
Gloria Hunniford crying on Loose Women
Gloria Hunniford supported by co-stars as she breaks down over late daughter Caron on Loose Women
Strictly Come Dancing 2022 stars Hamza Yassin, Will Mellor
Strictly stars Hamza Yassin and Will Mellor issued warning after Week 2 performances
Emmerdale Mack question mark
Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Mack’s one-night stand finally revealed
Paul O'Grady on For The Love Of Dogs
Paul O’Grady delights fans with double For the Love of Dogs news: ‘Best news I’ve heard in a long time’
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning today
Phil and Holly apologise after causing distress at start of This Morning