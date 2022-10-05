Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury announce baby’s gender

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have announced the gender of their unborn baby.

The Love Island couple announced they were expecting their first child together last month.

Now, Molly-Mae and boxer Tommy have revealed they’re having a little… girl!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Molly-Mae Hague (@mollymae)

Molly-Mae and Tommy baby

In a heartwarming video, Molly-Mae and Tommy pop a balloon to reveal the gender of their baby.

The video first sees Molly-Mae getting emotional as she and Tommy hug.

Tommy then puts a pin into the balloon as pink confetti falls out.

The pair look overjoyed as they hug.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have announced they’re having a little girl (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Molly-Mae captioned the post: “OUR LITTLE…”

Her followers were over the moon by the news as one person said: “Huge congratulation to you both!!”

Another wrote: “You’re going to be the most amazing parents to the sweetest little girl!!! Congratulations guys!!”

A third added: “So incredibly excited for you two!!! She’s going to be beautiful!!”

Meanwhile, Helen Flanagan wrote: “Ah Molly, so special.”

Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague is pregnant with her first child with partner Tommy and announced the news last month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Molly-Mae and Tommy expecting baby girl

Tia Lineker added: “Ahhhh congratulations!!”

Saffron Barker commented: “Awww she’s going to be gorgeous.”

Last month, Molly-Mae and Tommy announced they were expecting their first child together.

You’re going to be the most amazing parents to the sweetest little girl!

A beautiful video showed Molly-Mae showing off her growing baby bump as she and Tommy looked more loved-up than ever.

The footage begins showing the couple during the Love Island final when they exchanged love letters.

In it, Molly-Mae tells Tommy: “I can’t wait for the adventures that we haven’t even dreamed of yet.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Molly-Mae Hague (@mollymae)

Molly-Mae on Instagram

The video then unveiled Molly-Mae’s growing baby bump.

The post read: “‘I can’t wait for the adventures that we haven’t even dreamed of yet.'”

It comes after the pair both spoke about having children together.

Tommy told The Sun earlier this year: “I want four kids but it’s Molly’s body and she’s the one who has to go through it – but I’ll be there with her every step of the way.

I can’t wait for the adventures that we haven’t even dreamed of yet.

“I’m a big family man and come from a big family too and it’s something we talk about a lot. I don’t think it’s in the far too distant future.”

Meanwhile, Molly-Mae previously said: “I’m so excited to have babies and all the other stuff that comes for me and Tommy in the future, I cannot wait.”

