Molly-Mae Hague has announced she’s pregnant with her first child with Tommy Fury.

The Love Island couple shared the happy news on Instagram on Sunday with a beautiful video.

The video showed Molly-Mae showing off her growing baby bump as she and boxer Tommy look more loved-up than ever.

Molly-Mae Hague pregnant

The video starts by showing Tommy and Molly-Mae during the Love Island final when they exchanged their love letters.

She’s seen saying: “I can’t wait for the adventures that we haven’t even dreamed of yet.”

The video then goes on to show Tommy and Molly-Mae now as she unveilved her bump.

The couple are seen smiling as Tommy kisses the bump.

Tommy and Molly-Mae are expecting their first child (Credit: YouTube/Molly-Mae Hague)

The post was captioned: “‘I can’t wait for the adventures that we haven’t even dreamed of yet.'”

Their followers rushed to comment on the post to send their congratulations to the couple.

One person commented: “So happy for you I could burst.”

Another wrote: “Omg Molly. I had the weirdest feeling this was coming!! Congratulations, so happy for you!”

A third added: “The best news, so excited for you both baby is going to be so so loved.”

Molly-Mae and Tommy met on Love Island in 2019 (Credit: ITV2)

Meanwhile, Molly-Mae’s sister Zoe wrote: “Love all 3 of you so much. You’re going to be incredible parents.”

Tommy and Molly-Mae found love on the 2019 series of Love Island.

They finished as runners-up after Greg O’Shea and Amber Gill were crowned winners.

Tommy and Molly-Mae’s relationship has gone from strength to strength ever since.

They previously moved in together and have also spoken about having children.

Molly-Mae on having children

Molly-Mae had said during a YouTube video: “I’m so excited for it myself. I’m so excited to have babies and all the other stuff that comes for me and Tommy in the future, I cannot wait.

“I love my life with him now so much and our relationship that the thought of it getting even better and having a miniature human that is half of him and half of me… what the hell?”

She added: “I weirdly feel so ready for that chapter in my life and I keep having to tell myself ‘no, no, no not yet.'”

Meanwhile, Tommy has also spoken about having children with Molly-Mae.

He told The Sun earlier this year: “I want four kids but it’s Molly’s body and she’s the one who has to go through it – but I’ll be there with her every step of the way.

“I’m a big family man and come from a big family too and it’s something we talk about a lot. I don’t think it’s in the far too distant future.”

