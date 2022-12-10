Gogglebox star Ellie Warner is pregnant, she revealed on the show last night.

Not only that, but there’s also good news for Gogglebox Pete Sandiford.

In last night’s episode (December 9) of the Channel 4 television review show, both Pete and Ellie revealed they were adding a new addition to their family sofas.

Pete broke the news to his little one on Gogglebox last night (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox star Pete Sandiford announces baby news

Pete, 28, who appears on the programme alongside his sister Sophie, announced the heartwarming news to his son Jimmy that he was going to be a big brother.

As Sophie, 26, made a fuss of her nephew, Pete told his little one to “make the most of the attention”.

“You’re going to have a little brother or sister coming!” he said. “You’re going to have to milk it!”

Pete married his wife, Paige Yeomans, in a secret ceremony in July last year.

The pair had been dating since 2019, with Pete also announcing his engagement on Gogglebox.

When his sister quizzed him over popping the question, he replied: I feel like, an even bigger responsibility. I don’t know why. I’m going to have a wife!”

Meanwhile, Ellie shared her scan picture with sister Izzi (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox star Ellie Warner pregnant

Pete’s news came in the same episode as another Gogglebox stalwart, Ellie Warner, announced she was becoming a mum.

Ellie shared the announcement with her sister Izzi, who she appears on the Channel 4 show with.

“I went for a scan on Saturday,” she said, before revealing the photo.

As Izzi joked Ellie’s impending new arrival “looked like an alien”, Ellie revealed she had also broken the happy news to their mother.

Who is Ellie Warner’s partner?

Ellie has been seeing her boyfriend, Nat Eddleston, since 2018.

The pair made the big decision to buy their first house together in Leeds last year, a year after Nat moved in during the coronavirus lockdown.

The good news comes after a tough time for the couple amid Nat’s hospitalisation following a horror accident.

Pete has featured son Jimmy on Gogglebox before (Credit: Channel 4)

Fans react to Gogglebox baby news

Naturally, fans of the programme were thrilled that two of their Gogglebox favourites were expecting.

Taking to Twitter to celebrate the happy news, one person wrote: “Aww so happy for Ellie and Pete!”

A second fan agreed: “Two baby announcements in an hour ep! How exciting, congrats both!”

“Two new babies on Gogglebox! What lovely news,” gushed a third.

And a fourth simpered: “Two brand-new Gogglebox babies baking!”

Pete joined Gogglebox with his sister in 2017, and the pair have been fan favourites ever since with their cheeky sense of humour.

Meanwhile, Ellie and Izzi joined Gogglebox in the show’s sixth series, inviting viewers to join them on their sofa since 2015.

Lee and Jenny disagreed on I’m a Celebrity this year (Credit: Channel 4)

Jenny and Lee clash

While we love to see the Gogglebox families catch up, not all of our favourites have been getting on.

Jenny Newby clashed with her best mate, Lee Riley, when they watched Matt Hancock on I’m a Celeb.

Lee seemed irritated that the former Health Secretary headed Down Under to promote his book.

But while Lee was scathing over Matt’s appearance, Jenny appeared more forgiving.

“He wasn’t the killer, Covid was the killer,” she said.

“Somebody stick up for him for God’s sake!”

