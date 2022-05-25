Gogglebox star Ellie Warner‘s boyfriend Nat has been seen for the very first time following his horror accident.

It comes after Ellie was seen leaving a pub with her friends last month – her first outing since the hit and run.

Now Nat, who has been laid up in hospital, has been pictured for the first time since the accident which left him fighting for his life.

Ellie and Izzi took a break from Gogglebox after Nat’s accident (Credit: YouTube)

Gogglebox star Ellie’s boyfriend seen for first time since accident

In new pictures obtained by The Sun, Nat can been seen wearing a head brace as he heads back from the shops.

He is seen wearing a hoodie padded with soft material and a halo brace which rested over his shoulders.

Fans of Gogglebox star Ellie will be delighted to not only see Nat up and about and walking but carrying two bags of groceries, too.

What happened to Nat?

It comes following the horror accident back in March. Nat was left with a broken neck and back and two collapses lungs.

He was also placed on life support and there were fears he would be brain damaged.

As a result, Ellie and her sister Izzi took an extended break from the Channel 4 show.

Ahead of her return to the show, Ellie broke her silence about the accident, appealing for donations to brain injury charity Headway.

She posted: “For my birthday this year, I’m asking for donations to Headway – the brain injury association.

“I’ve chosen this charity because their mission means a lot to me. I hope that you’ll consider contributing as a way of celebrating with me.”

Ellie’s boyfriend Nat was mentioned on the show recently (Credit: YouTube)

‘Nat is Ellie’s world’

At the time of his accident, a source close to Ellie said the star had been “totally overwhelmed with messages of love and support”.

They added: “Nat is Ellie’s absolute world.”

Reports also claimed that the Gogglebox star hadn’t left her boyfriend’s side as she prayed for him to pull through.

