Gogglebox star Ellie Warner was forced to take break from the Channel 4 show this series following her boyfriend Nat Eddleston’s life-threatening accident.

The Leeds hairdresser previously stepped back from filming after Nat was involved in a crash that left him with severe brain injuries.

But, much to the delight of viewers, Ellie returned to screens with sister Izzi last week.

Nat briefly appeared on the episode in a phone call, prompting many fans to speculate over his current condition.

So how is Nat doing?

Ellie Warner’s boyfriend Nat made a brief appearance on Gogglebox last week (Credit: Channel 4)

How is Gogglebox star Ellie Warner’s boyfriend?

Nat appeared on last week’s episode of Gogglebox as he spoke to girlfriend Ellie on the phone.

At the beginning of the show, Ellie mentioned her boyfriend as she spoke about what type of wedding they wanted.

She later spoke to Nat on the phone.

Read more: Gogglebox cast: Ages and jobs of all the current critics

On speakerphone, she said: “You know when you said about a shotgun wedding this morning? What did you think a shotgun wedding meant?”

“That you’re forced to get married,” Nat responded.

Many viewers were delighted over Nat’s appearance, with one saying: “I’ve never met Nat, nor am I likely to but I’m so so happy to have heard him talking to Ellie on the phone. Well done Nat, so glad you’re getting better.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ellie Warner (@ellie__warner)

What’s the latest on Nat Eddleston’s condition?

While he did appear on the reality series last week, Nat and Ellie are yet to discuss his current condition.

However, Ellie did recently ask for her friends and family to donate to a brain injury charity for her birthday.

It’s reported that Nat suffered suspected brain damage following his accident.

Taking to her Facebook page this month, the Gogglebox star said: “For my birthday this year, I’m asking for donations to Headway – the brain injury association.

Read more: Ellie Warner delights Gogglebox fans as she returns to show after boyfriend Nat’s accident

“I’ve chosen this charity because their mission means a lot to me, and I hope that you’ll consider contributing as a way of celebrating with me.

“Every little bit will help me reach my goal. I’ve included information about Headway – the brain injury association below.”

According to the Evening Standard, Ellie added: “Headway’s mission is to promote the understanding of all aspects of brain injury and to provide vital information, support and services to people with a brain injury, their families and carers.”

Ellie appears on Gogglebox alongside sister Izzi (Credit: Channel 4)

What happened to Gogglebox star Ellie Warner’s boyfriend?

On March 18, Nat was on his way home from the pub when he was struck by a white Seat Leon just after midnight.

He reportedly suffered extensive injuries from the horror accident, including a broken neck, broken back and two collapsed lungs.

A family member also said he was initially placed on life support.

Nat is Ellie’s absolute world.

An insider previously told The Sun: “Nat is in intensive care with a broken neck, broken back, two collapsed lungs and possible brain damage.

“Ellie is understandably in pieces and everyone is just hoping and praying Nat comes through this. Nat is Ellie’s absolute world.”

Watch Ellie and Izzi on Gogglebox tonight (May 20) at 9pm on Channel 4.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.