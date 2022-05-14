Ellie Warner on Gogglebox with boyfriend Nat
Ellie Warner delights Gogglebox fans as she returns to show after boyfriend Nat’s accident

Nat also made a brief appearance during last night's episode

By Rebecca Calderwood
Ellie Warner delighted fans as she returned to Gogglebox last night (May 13).

The reality star has been missing from the show in recent weeks following her boyfriend Nat Eddleston’s life-threatening accident.

But, following a two-month break from the Channel 4 show, Ellie returned with sister Izzi on Friday evening.

Ellie Warner sitting in her living room with sister Izzi on Gogglebox
Gogglebox star Ellie Warner returned to the show alongside sister Izzi (Credit: Channel 4)

Ellie Warner returns to Gogglebox

Ellie appeared in good spirits as she made her long-awaited return to the series.

The star previously stepped back from filming after Nat was involved in a crash that left him with severe brain injuries.

During last night’s episode, Ellie mentioned her boyfriend as she spoke about what type of wedding they wanted.

She told sister Izzi: “I said to Nat this morning, when we get married what type of wedding do you want? And he went, ‘A shotgun wedding!’

“So I said, ‘Oh does that mean you want me to be pregnant before we get married?”

Ellie went on to explain that Nat didn’t know what a shotgun wedding was, before getting him on the phone.

Gogglebox star Ellie Warner speaking on the phone to boyfriend Nat alongside sister Izzi
Ellie spoke to boyfriend Nat on the phone (Credit: Channel 4)

Speaking to him, she said: “You know when you said about a shotgun wedding this morning? What did you think a shotgun wedding meant?”

“That you’re forced to get married,” Nat responded.

Izzi joked: “The bride has a shotgun!”

“Because you got someone pregnant,” Nat answered.

Ellie hinted: “Does that mean that you’re going to get me pregnant?”

Nat responded with a flat “no”, as Ellie and Izzi erupted into laughter.

Channel 4 viewers thrilled over Ellie’s return

Channel 4 viewers appeared delighted over Ellie’s return to the show.

On Twitter, one said: “Really pleased to see Ellie and Izzi back on Gogglebox tonight, must have been a difficult couple of months for them and their family.”

Another added: “So good to see Izzi & Ellie back on #gogglebox this evening. Hope Nat’s recovery is going well!!”

In addition, a third wrote: “I’ve never met Nat, nor am I likely to but I’m so so happy to have heard him talking to Ellie on the phone. Well done Nat, so glad you’re getting better.”

Glad to see Nat pulled through.

A fourth tweeted: “So happy to see Ellie and Izzi back on #Gogglebox, glad to see Nat pulled through.”

A fifth posted: “Can’t explain how happy I am Ellie and Izzy are back on Gogglebox.”

It came hours after Ellie confirmed her return on Instagram.

Alongside a photo of herself and Izzi, she wrote: “Looking forward to getting back on your screens tonight! Thank you for all the well wishes, we are really grateful that things are getting back to normal.”

