Gogglebox star Ellie Warner’s boyfriend ‘fighting for his life’ in intensive care

Gogglebox sister Ellie Warner’s boyfriend Nat Eddleston is fighting for his life in intensive care following an horrific hit and run.

Ellie is reportedly “fearful” that Nat has suffered brain damage following the incident in Leeds around midnight on Friday.

His extensive injuries include a broken neck, broken back, two collapsed lungs, aside the possible brain damage.

Gogglebox star Ellie Warner’s boyfriend in shocking accident

A family friend told The Sun: “He is on a life support machine and all the family and Ellie are obviously very worried for him.”

Nat had been out in Halton, drinking with friends in a pub.

He was reportedly struck by a white Seat Leon just after midnight.

The car allegedly travelled for a further 100 yards before stopping – it had a smashed windscreen from the collision.

Police have asked witnesses to the incident to get in touch.

Nat recently moved in with Ellie, 31.

Together they run an Instagram account, Through My Keyhole, which details the renovations they are making on their 1930s semi in Leeds.

Gogglebox fans will recognise the distinctive wallpaper in the living room.

Fans of the Channel 4 star have rushed to send their support.

“This makes me so sad,” one tweeted.

One sent hope, writing: “Sending you lots of love. I had the same injuries 30 years ago in an accident and although it’s a tough road he will get through it, I’m only saying this so you know people get through it. Sending lots of positive vibes to you xx.”

A third posted: “Thinking of you both.”

Izzy and Ellie Gogglebox
Gogglebox viewers regularly spend Friday nights with Ellie and Izzy (Credit: Channel 4)
Ellie joined Gogglebox in 2015 alongside her sister Izzi, and their down-to-earth nature quickly made them one of the most popular families on the show.

