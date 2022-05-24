Gogglebox star Izzi Warner opens her mouth wide as she laughs
Gogglebox favourite Izzi Warner shares rare family photo as she celebrates daughter’s christening

What a cute family

By Robert Leigh

Gogglebox star Izzi Warner has wowed her Instagram fans with precious snaps giving a rare glimpse of her home life.

The mum-of-two is a regular on the Channel 4 Friday night series alongside her sister Ellie.

But other members of Izzi‘s family – including her boyfriend and kids – don’t feature on the show.

Furthermore, she doesn’t often post photos showing her nearest and dearest for fans to enjoy.

However, the show fave blew Insta followers away after sharing her latest pics, revealing how her family recently came together for a special occasion.

Gogglebox stars Izzi Warner and sister Ellie Warner recently returned to the series (Credit: Channel 4)
Izzi on Gogglebox

Izzi and Ellie recently took a break from Gogglebox after Ellie’s boyfriend Nat was injured in a hit and run accident.

However, the popular pair returned to the show a couple of weeks ago with hopes the comeback will be permanent.

Read more: Gogglebox: Izzi Warner under fire for ‘annoying’ habit

But in her Insta snaps depicting daughter Bessie’s christening, Izzi showed off a far different style to the casual fashion fans are used to seeing her in as she reviews the week’s telly.

Indeed, many bombarded her with enquiries about her look as followers heaped praise on Izzi and her family.

The first image of nine shared by Izzi showed her in beautiful pink blush dress and matching heels alongside boyfriend Grant holding Bessie as Izzi wrapped an arm around son Bobby.

Other pics featured other attendees at the do, as well as huge celebratory cake.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Izzi Warner (@izziwarner)

Among those to send social media love to Izzi were a couple of her Gogglebox cast mates.

Mica Ven sent her best, including heart emojis, as she wrote: “Looks like a beautiful day for Bessie. You all look gorgeous.”

And Daniel Lustig also commented, hailing Izzi and her relatives: “Ahhh beautiful family.”

Gogglebox stars Izzi Warner and sister Ellie Warner look delighted
Izzi Warner and sister Ellie have been part of Gogglebox since 2015 (Credit: Channel 4)

Other fans were desperate to know more about what Izzi was wearing.

Absolutely gorgeous pictures, you look incredible.

“Absolutely gorgeous pictures, you look incredible. I need that dress,” gushed one person.

Another praised Izzi: “Your dress is stunning.”

Read more: Silent Witness History cast on BBC One: Who stars in episode 1 of series 25?

Someone else said: “You look fabulous.”

“How gorgeous do you look!!!” enthused yet another commenter.

And another chipped in: “You look so pretty Izzi.”

