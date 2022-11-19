Gogglebox viewers issue complaint about Jenny as she clashes with Lee over Matt Hancock

Gogglebox star Jenny Newby has divided viewers after she clashed with Lee Riley over Matt Hancock.

The friends were watching I’m A Celebrity on last night’s episode of the Channel 4 show. The politician and former Health Secretary was a late addition to the camp on ITV’s reality show – and a controversial one at that.

He’s been the subject of debate on his suitability for the show. Viewers have mixed views given the public cheating scandal he was embroiled in, as well as his handling of the Covid pandemic.

But when he announced he’s releasing a new book to the rest of the camp, it was a step too far for the Gogglebox lot.

Joe Kyle, who appears on the show with his girlfriend Roisin Kelly, asked: “Is this a parody?”

Mary Killen, who has previously defended Boris Johnson, said to Giles Wood: “I can’t believe anyone would want to read his pandemic diaries.”

Matt Hancock has divided opinion with his jungle stint (Credit: ITV)

Jenny and Lee on Gogglebox

Lee exclaimed: “So he’s gone in there to promote his book?!”

But when it came to hearing Jenny’s thoughts, viewers were shocked.

Jenny said: “He wasn’t the killer, Covid was the killer.”

But Lee hit back, saying: “He was the health secretary at the time.”

But Jenny doubled down, adding: “Somebody stick up for him for god’s sake!”

Lee turned to her and said: “Shut up you!”

Jenny replied: “I don’t care!”

Jenny and Lee clashed over Matt Hancock (Credit: Channel 4)

Viewers turn on Jenny

And fans reacted similarly on social media.

One Twitter user wrote: “[Bleep] off Jenny. No one, absolutely no one, should stick up for Matt Hancock.”

Another commented: “Jenny you have definitely gone down in my estimation. Why should anyone stick up for that [bleep] Matt Hancock.”

A third said: “Not having Jenny empathising with Hancock one jot…”

Matt Hancock has been a divisive figure in the camp, having run-ins with various contestants already.

After a tiff with Boy George, that resulted in Matt apologising for rolling his eyes, Friday night’s episode saw tensions rise again. This time, it was between the politician and former rugby player Mike Tindall.

Mike Tindall took aim at Matt Hancock (Credit: Channel 4)

Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver kicked off the spat, after finding the water bowl was covered in hair.

After discovering it was Hancock who had shaved, she told the former Health Secretary to empty it.

Matt replied sarcastically: “Was it a great trial for you to pour the thing out?”

The comment wound Mike up, who later ranted in the Bush Telegraph. He fumed: “You don’t say that to Sue… you just don’t say that to Sue.”

He later confronted Matt, jibing: “So much of a trial that you couldn’t do it.”

Matt then grovelled to Sue, saying: “I apologise. I won’t do it again in future. I’m sorry that you had to do that [mimed tipping water].”

Mike said in the Bush Telegraph: “If it was that easy, why didn’t you bl***y do it?”

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Saturday, November 19) at 9:10pm on ITV.

