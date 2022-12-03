Gogglebox viewers left cringing after raunchy scenes: ‘This show can’t be trusted!’

Gogglebox fans were left cringing last night after raunchy scenes made for awkward viewing.

The cast members of Channel 4’s hit reality show were watching Cara Delevingne’s racy new documentary.

After seeing them react to the likes of ITV’s I’m A Celeb and BBC One show The Traitors, things turned a bit x-rated.

Cara Delevingne gets involved where she can (Credit: BBC)

The end of the episode saw the usual suspects cast their eyes over Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne, which airs on BBC Three. The documentary looks at all things sex-related, and absolutely nothing is out of bounds.

Model Cara is known for her sex positivity, and she doesn’t hold back on the show, even getting involved herself where she can.

Gogglebox cast left red-faced

But it was when she was filmed in a group scene that cast members started to feel uncomfortable.

Pete and his sister Sophie were mortified to watch the group’s session, with Pete simply gasping: “Oh no!”

Pete and Sophie were mortified (Credit: Channel 4)

Before the group got started, Cara explained: “I’ve sat next to my friend and masturbated next to each other, but that’s about it.”

The Malones watched the scenes together, with Julie asking son Shaun: “You don’t do that with your friends, do you?”

Horrified, Shaun replied: “Mum, mum, mum, don’t!”

Scottish couple Rosin and Joe watched the segment.

Roisin said: “I don’t know if it’s because I am a woman, or if I’m Scottish, or if it’s because I was brought up Catholic, but I’m gonna have a heart attack.”

Cara decided to make things even more odd. She explained: “Despite the safe space, I still feel so uncomfortable. I’ve decided to wear a mask.”

Cara felt awkward, so decided to wear a lace mask (Credit: BBC)

Roisin’s boyfriend Joe added: “This is wild.”

And it wasn’t just cast members who found the scene a bit uncomfortable for family viewing.

Fans took to Twitter to share their uneasiness.

One joked: “Thoughts and prayers to those who watched that last part of Gogglebox with their parents or siblings. Thankful I was alone!”

Another shocked viewer wrote: “My gosh. Who watches these things? Utter filth!”

“Need to stop watching Gogglebox with parents,” one mortified fan tweeted. “That show simply cannot be trusted!”

Recent Gogglebox news

Recently, Gogglebox star Jenny Newby clashed with best friend Lee Riley over Matt Hancock.

The pair were watching I’m A Celebrity on an episode of the Channel 4 show. The politician and former Health Secretary was a late addition to the camp on ITV’s reality show – and a controversial one at that.

He was the subject of debate on his suitability for the show.

Lee and Jenny clash on Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

But when he announced he’s releasing a new book to the rest of the camp, it was a step too far for the Gogglebox lot.

Lee exclaimed: “So he’s gone in there to promote his book?!”

But when it came to hearing Jenny’s thoughts, viewers were shocked.

Jenny said: “He wasn’t the killer, Covid was the killer.”

But Lee hit back, saying: “He was the health secretary at the time.”

But Jenny doubled down, adding: “Somebody stick up for him for god’s sake!”

Lee turned to her and said: “Shut up you!”

Jenny replied: “I don’t care!”

