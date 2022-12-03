I’m A Celebrity star Matt Hancock reveals ‘guilt’ over girlfriend Gina Coladangelo

Matt Hancock has addressed his ‘guilt’ over girlfriend Gina Coladangelo while he was taking part in I’m A Celebrity.

The former reality show contestant and current MP resigned from his role in ex PM Boris Johnson’s Government in the summer of 2021 following headlines concerning him ‘kissing’ aide Gina.

CCTV images depicting them snogging in his Whitehall office were reportedly taken before social distancing guidelines were canned.

Mr Hancock subsequently separated from wife Martha, with whom he shares three children.

He is now in a relationship with Gina.

Since departing the ITV reality show, Matt, 44, has told a tabloid how he felt about what his other half was going through while he was in camp.

Matt Hancock ended his I’m A Celebrity run by finishing in third place (Credit: I’m A Celebrity YouTube)

‘I went in to show me as I really am’

Matt, who had the Conservative whip withdrawn for participating in I’m A Celeb, recently told MailOnline viewers saw ‘the real him’ on the reality show set in an Australian jungle campsite.

He told the tabloid: “Maybe they saw me as a bit of an underdog and we Brits love an underdog. But whatever the reason I went in to show politicians are people too and show me as I really am and I’m glad I was able to do that.”

Maybe viewers saw me as a bit of an underdog and we Brits love an underdog.

He also described his motives for ‘winning people over’ as himself.

He went on: “I was the face of the pandemic – the good bits and the ugly bits. Some people hate me because I was the number one cheerleader for the vaccine, others because of lockdown but I know, in my heart, that’s not me.

“I wanted to win people over by being myself.”

Matt Hancock greets Gina Coladangelo after his I’m A Celebrity appearance (Credit: ITV)

Matt Hancock on ‘guilt over Gina’

West Suffolk representative Mr Hancock endured plenty of Bushtucker Trials in the earlier stages of the series.

And his continued presence raised eyebrows as he outlasted other contestants such as Mike Tindall, Chris Moyles and Charlene White.

Did former Health Secretary Matt Hancock win you over on the ITV reality series? (Credit: I’m A Celebrity YouTube)

But while Matt was glad to remain as viewers voted out other campmates, he claims to have felt pangs of guilt over being separated from his nearest and dearest.

He continued: “Each day I was voted in I was really pleased to stay but I missed my children desperately.

“It’s the longest I’ve gone without seeing them in their lives, and I missed Gina. I felt guilty I was leaving her at the end of the bridge, day after day after day, on her own.”

