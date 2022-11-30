Matt Hancock’s girlfriend Gina Coladangelo has broken her silence on the MP’s time in the Aussie jungle.

The controversial campmate was met with intense backlash from the public and the celebs when he joined I’m A Celebrity.

However, Matt, who was forced to resign in 2021 after he was caught cheating on his wife by kissing his aide Gina, ultimately came in third place.

Matt managed to reach the final of I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

Matt Hancock reaches final of I’m A Celebrity

The former Health Secretary beat out the likes of Boy George, Chris Moyles and Mike Tindall to reach the final of the hit ITV show.

After being booted from the jungle and watching the bits of his experience with Ant and Dec, the MP was reunited with his girlfriend Gina.

Viewers will see Gina reveal what she really thought of her beau’s time in the jungle in tomorrow night’s Coming Out show (December 1).

Fans of the show will see more of Matt and Gina in tomorrow night’s show (Credit: ITV)

Gina breaks her silence on Matt Hancock and his time in jungle

In the one-off special episode, the celebs’ family start to arrive in Australia to support their loved ones.

Speaking about Matt heading into the jungle Gina said: “I think it’s fair to say that Matt underestimated the scale of the reaction to him coming into the jungle.”

Despite this, she added: “He’s made of tough stuff, this summer we trekked around Mont Blanc together in four days.”

Gina then revealed what her last words to him were. She said: “My last words were just be yourself, be the Matt I know and it’ll go really well.”

Matt Hancock and Gina discuss his time on the show

Later on in the episode, and ahead of the final, the families gave their thoughts on how far their loved ones had come.

Gina said: “I thought Matt was leaving the jungle every day. So I am pleasantly surprised he’s made it this far.”

Once Matt’s time in the jungle was up, he was reunited with Gina.

In the car on the way back to the production site Matt asked: “Of course I’m curious to how it’s gone, was I authentically me?”

Gina replied: “It took a few days I felt for you to relax.”

Matt added: “When I was being grilled, I felt like people were asking me on behalf of the British public. I knew going in it would be controversial but I also know millions of people have voted for me.”

Not afraid to show his love of all-things Ed Sheeran, Matt then broke out into song. He sang along to Perfect, much to Gina’s embarrassment.

Matt discussed his time on the show with Gina (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity 2022: Matt feud revealed?

It comes as reports suggest that Matt has only been followed by five of his campmates on social media following his jungle exit.

Only Owen Warner, Babatunde Aleshe, Mike Tindall, Scarlette Douglas and Seann Walsh have chosen to follow Matt on Instagram

However, Matt has followed Ant and Dec, Jill Scott, Boy George, Chris Moyles and Charlene White on Instagram.

At the time of going to press, they hadn’t appeared to follow the disgraced MP back. So could this be a sign of a secret feud?

