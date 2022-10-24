The Pact series 2: Who’s in the cast of the returning drama opposite Rakie Ayola?

BBC One’s thriller The Pact is back with series 2, with a brand new storyline and cast.

And it’s set to be as compelling as The Pact series 1 last year.

So who’s in The Pact series 2 cast, and where do you recognise them from?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Rakie Ayola plays worried mum Christine in The Pact series 2 (Credit: BBC/Little Door Productions,Simon Ridgway

The Pact series 2 cast: Rakie Ayola stars as Christine

Rakie Ayola stars as Christine in the cast of The Pact series 2.

Christine is the matriarch of the Rees family.

Sharp-eyed viewers will remember that Rakie also appeared in The Pact season 1 as DS Holland.

She played the copper who led the police investigation.

Her new character, Christine, has no connection at all to her previous character.

Rakie explains: “The writer, Pete McTighe, and I got on very well coming out of the first series.

“He got back in touch (with the script for series 2).

“I didn’t really know where I might fit in but, when I read it again through Christine’s eyes. I thought ‘right, this is it’.”

“What actor wouldn’t want to do this?

“Some people will feel for Christine, some people will loathe her.”

Rakie is perhaps best-known for playing mum Gee Walker in the BBC One drama Anthony, based on the 2005 murder of Anthony Walker in a racist attack in Liverpool.

The 90-minute film imagined how Anthony’s life would have been if he’d lived.

Rakie won a BAFTA for Best Supporting Actress for the role in 2021.

She was inspired to act by screen legend Barbra Streisand.

Rakie fell in love with the screen after watching Barbra on TV as a child in Hello, Dolly.

Since then, Cardiff-born Rakie has appeared in EastEnders, Shetland, and Holby City – where she played troubled nurse Kyla Tyson.

She also portrayed Opal Folami in BBC drama Noughts and Crosses, and head of a crime family Nora in Channel 4’s drama No Offence in 2016.

Fans of ITV1’s Grace will recognise her as no-nonsense boss ACC Alison Vosper.

Series 3 of Grace is currently in production.

Aaron Anthony plays gentle Jamie, who is struggling to cope with the death of his brother (Credit: BBC/Little Door Productions/Simon Ridgway)

Aaron Anthony plays Jamie Rees

Former Emmerdale actor Aaron Anthony joins the cast of The Pact series 2 as kind-hearted Jamie.

In the ITV soap, his character Ellis Grant headed to Australia to start a new life.

But reports say that Aaron quit Emmerdale following a race row after two colleagues were alleged to have made racist comments.

Aaron allegedly refused to renew his contract on the soap.

He’d originally taken on the role of Ellis in 2019, after original actor Asan N’Jie got into a scuffle with Hollyoaks’ Jamie Lomas at the TV Choice Awards.

Aaron started acting as a child, appearing in an episode of Midsomer Murders at the age of six!

He went on to join Holby City as Hector Kidd, and Doctors as social worker Nathan Westwood.

But his big break was as Adam Hesketh in Sky’s Delicious, alongside Emilia Fox and Dawn French, which is currently streaming on Acorn TV.

He also played a dad in Netflix’s 2021 drama Behind Her Eyes as dad Ian.

In The Pact series 2, his character Jamie’s purple hair happened by accident because he auditioned for the role with dyed hair!

He says: “I’d finished the previous job I was working on and just decided to dye my hair purple.

“The producers said they loved it and I could keep it for the character.

“Boys wearing eyeliner is everywhere which is so cool.

“So we wanted to play a lot with that.”

Matthew Gravelle plays DS Pritchard in The Pact season 2 (Credit: BBC/Little Door Productions/Simon Ridgway)

The Pact series 2 cast: Matthew Gravelle appears as DS Pritchard

Matthew Gravelle stars as DS Pritchard in the cast of The Pact series 2.

Silent Witness fans will recognise Welsh-born Matthew for playing the mysterious Tom Faulkner in the last series.

He appeared in the show’s 25th anniversary series earlier this year.

The actor is also well known for playing Broadchurch‘s creepy villain Joe Miller.

Born in Porthcawl, Matthew’s early appearances on TV include Holby City, and popular BBC Wales dramas Belonging and Baker Boys.

In 2007, he battled a modern-day outbreak of the plague as Dr James Shaw in Torchwood.

He’s also a popular face on Welsh-language TV, including Y Pris and 35 Dwirnod.

Matthew starred as DI Nathan Eason in ITV’s Manhunt: The Night Stalker, opposite Martin Clunes as real-life copper DCI Colin Sutton.

The series traced how the police caught serial rapist Delroy Grant after 17 years.

Actor Matthew also portrayed unassuming policeman Terry Price in Keeping Faith, opposite his real-life wife, Mali Harries.

Newcomer Jordan Wilks plays mysterious Connor (Credit: BBC/Little Door Productions/Simon Ridgway)

The Pact series 2 cast: Jordan Wilks plays Connor

Newcomer Jordan Wilks plays Connor in the cast of The Pact series 2 on BBC One.

It’s certainly a role for Jordan to sink his teeth into.

Connor is a lost soul who has grown up in foster care, and seems to be desperately searching for his family.

But is he telling the truth?

The actor says: “Because this is my first big TV production, I was like a deer in headlights.

“Rakie just brings you in and gives you a hug at the end of the day.

“I will be forever grateful.”

Jordan was born and raised in London, and made his debut in BBC iPlayer’s coming-of-age comedy drama Flatmates.

He loved filming in the seaside town of Barry, South Wales.

He said: “My favourite location was Marine Drive in Barry, where Will and Samantha’s house is.

“I went back five times when I needed to de-stress and relax.

“You are overlooking rolling hills that go on to the beach and sea.

“That was my go-to spot.”

In The Pact series 2, Lloyd Everitt’s character is hiding his own secret (Credit: BBC/Little Door Productions/Simon Ridgway)

Lloyd Everitt plays Will Rees

Lloyd Everitt plays Christine’s first son, Will Rees, in the cast of The Pact series 2.

He’s another Silent Witness face who pops up in the cast.

Lloyd played David Mashaba in this year’s 25th anniversary season.

He studied at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, and holds the honour of being the youngest actor to play Othello at the Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre.

Emmerdale fans with good memories might remember him from a brief stint on the soap back in 2012 as Aaron’s boyfriend Ed.

From 2016 to 2017, Lloyd starred in Casualty as paramedic Jez Andrews.

His character forged a close friendship with Iain Dean (Michael Stevenson).

The role won Lloyd a nomination for Best Newcomer at the National Television Awards.

He’s also appeared in Tourist Trap, and as Richard in Channel 5’s drama series The Deceived.

Lloyd has spoken openly about his dyslexia diagnosis.

He’s said: “I’m dyslexic, so it takes me ages to read a script.”

He has previously shared the “doodles” he uses to remember his lines, to help other people with dyslexia.

Mali Ann Rees stars as Megan in The Pact series 2 (Credit: BBC/Little Door Productions/Simon Ridgway)

The Pact series 2 cast: Mali Ann Rees stars as Megan Rees

Mali Ann Rees stars as Christine’s daughter Megan.

Welsh actress Mali Ann played Kara in two seasons of BBC One mockumentary Tourist Trap from 2018 to 2019.

It followed the team at Wow Wales as they attempted to sell the country to the world.

Born in Cardiff, she also played Dr Gwawr in BBC One’s hit drama series, Keeping Faith.

She shares her real surname with her character, Megan.

Mali Ann says: “It was strange when we were looking at our dead brother’s grave (during filming).

“Liam is an anagram for Mali.

“So it was like staring at my own grave.

“That helped with the scene.

“It’s a strange coincidence.”

Having already worked with Lloyd Everitt on Tourist Trap, Mali Ann needed to get to know Aaron Anthony, who plays her other sibling in The Pact Series 2 cast.

But they ignored the director’s suggestion to visit a museum together, instead they “went to the pub”!

Steven Mackintosh plays Harry, who fell in love with Christine when they were young and carefree (Credit: BBC/Little Door Productions/Simon Ridgway)

Steven Mackintosh plays Harry

Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels star Steven Mackintosh joins The Pacts series 2 cast.

He plays a GP who fell in love with Christine as a young man.

Growing up in Cambridgeshire, Steven’s early roles include Nigel in ITV’s Adrian Mole series back in the 1980s.

He also had appearances in Maigret, The Bill, Inspector Morse, Poirot and played a cruel killer in Prime Suspect.

He’s well-known for his role as DCI Ian Reed in the first series of Luther, and as John in BBC1’s heist series Inside Men.

Steven played copper DS Winter in Sky One’s crime drama series Stan Lee’s Lucky Man.

You’ll also recognise him as Richard Garland from the 2017’s wartime drama The Halcyon.

He’s due to star in ITV’s upcoming period drama The Confessions of Frannie Langton, which follows a servant girl from Jamaica to London.

Elizabeth Berrington plays an old colleague of Christine’s in The Pact series 2 (Credit: BBC/Little Door Productions/Simon Ridgway)

Elizabeth Berrington plays Kate

Waterloo Road fans will remember Elizabeth as the snobby food tech teacher Ruby Fry.

She appeared in series 5 and 6 from 2009 to 2011 before her character left to become an author.

She also appeared as alcoholic funeral director Paula Kosh in several series of Sky One comedy drama Stella between 2012-17.

Elizabeth also played cleaner Dawn Stevenson in BBC1 lottery drama The Syndicate.

In 2019, she took on the role of Mrs Griffiths, Miss Lamb’s guardian, in ITV’s Sanditon.

She’s also appeared in episodes of Death in Paradise, and as Lady Bareacres in ITV’s Vanity Fair.

Good Omens fans will know she played Dagon in the star-studded line-up of the BBC2 fantasy drama.

Elizabeth recently starred as Martin Freeman’s therapist in the brilliant drama The Responder.

The Pact season 2 begins on BBC1 on Monday October 24 2022 at 9pm. The whole season arrives on BBC iPlayer on that date, too.

Will you be watching The Pact season 2? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.