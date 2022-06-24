Holly Willoughby’s plea over dyslexia after suffering ‘constant embarrassment’ during childhood

Holly Willoughby has called for mandatory screenings for dyslexia in primary schools.

This came after This Morning host Holly opened up about her struggles with dyslexia in school.

Holly admitted that she felt ‘constantly embarrassed’ at school because of her struggles.

However, the TV presenter now wants screenings for dyslexia introduced at a much younger age to improve children’s education and learning.

This Morning host Holly Willoughby calls for mandatory screenings in primary schools (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby calls for screening at primary schools

Holly is urging for a mandatory screening for dyslexia at primary schools.

Writing on her wellbeing site Wylde Moon, the presenter highlighted that too many dyslexic children leave school with it “unidentified”.

In addition, she also called for the government to introduce screening at a younger age.

Holly said: “It is a quiet scandal that an estimated 4/5 dyslexic children leave school with their dyslexia unidentified.

“Meaning their potential is unrealised, their confidence undermined and they don’t achieve the qualifications they deserve.”

Meanwhile, Holly added: “It does not have to be this way.

“Cheap and easy computer-based screening tools now exist to help to identify dyslexia.”

TV presenter Holly opens up about her struggles with dyslexia in school (Credit: Cover Images)

Holly Willoughby on dyslexia

Holly has spoken up about her struggles with dyslexia in the past.

Talking on This Morning, Holly admitted that she felt ‘constantly embarrassed’ in school.

She said: “For a long time in school I hated reading out loud because I could not read very well.

“I would get mixed up and I was constantly embarrassed.”

Meanwhile, Holly also went on to thank her favourite teacher, Mrs Williamson, for offering her support.

In addition, Holly said: “She always took me aside. She spent a lot of time with me and really took the time. Even in break times.”

