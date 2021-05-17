BBC One’s new thriller The Pact shows us how a seemingly harmless prank can have devastating consequences – but who’s in the cast?

The six-parter begins on Monday (May 17 2021) and introduces us to the employees at a Welsh brewery.

Four friends cause the death of their boss and are subsequently forced to make a pact of silence to cover their tracks.

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast of BBC One’s The Pact.

Laura Fraser (centre) leads the cast in new six-part thriller The Pact (Credit: BBC One)

The Pact BBC One cast: Laura Fraser stars as Anna Price

First of all, Glasgow-born Laura Fraser plays brewery worker Anna.

Viewers know Laura best perhaps for playing Lydia Rodarte-Quayle in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul.

She’s also appeared in The Missing, Doctor Who and The Loch.

Laura, 45, most recently starred as Professor Sarah Gordon in BBC drama Traces.

The Pact BBC One cast: Julie Hesmondhalgh is Nancy

Julie, 51, appears as brewery worker Nancy.

Soap viewers know her best for her award-winning portrayal of Hayley Cropper in Coronation Street.

Julie’s also starred in the likes of Doctor Who, The A Word, Broadchurch, Happy Valley and Black Roses.

She describes the series as: “It’s a thriller, first and foremost.

“A twisty turny thriller that keeps you guessing to the very end.

“But it’s also a story about friendship, family, marriage, love and betrayal.”

The Pact cast includes Laura Fraser, Julie Hesmondhalgh, Eiry Thomas and Heledd Gwynn (Credit: BBC One)

The Pact stars Eiry Thomas as Louie

Eiry Thomas portrays Louie, one fourth of the brewery employees responsible for their boss’s death.

Louie is brewery boss Jack’s aunt and retired boss Arwel’s sister.

However, she’s content to work on the brewery floor alongside Anna, Nancy, Cat and Tish,.

Keeping Faith fans saw Eiry most recently as DI Susan Williams.

She’s also appeared in The Accident, Stella, EastEnders and Hinterland.

Heledd Gwynn stars as Cat

Heledd Gwynn plays fellow brewery worker Cat.

Welsh actress Heledd has had TV roles in Holby City, Ordinary Lies, Enid A Lucy, Amser Maith Yn Ol, 35 Diwrnod and Gwaith/Catref.

Describing The Pact in five words, she says: “Things aren’t what they seem.”

Aneurin Barnard stars as Jack Evans in The Pact (Credit: BBC One)

Eddie Marsan portrays Arwel Evans

Eddie, 52, portrays Arwel Evans, the bereaved dad of Jack.

Ray Donovan fans will recognise Eddie as Terry Donovan in the US drama series.

Having recently wrapped Ridley Road, Eddie’s credits also include Hobbs & Shaw, The Gentleman, The Power, Vice and Mowgli.

He’s appeared in everything from Deadpool 2, EastEnders, Grange Hill, Happy-Go-Lucy to Little Dorrit.

Aneurin Bernard is Jack Evans

Aneurin Barnard plays Arwel’s son and arrogant new brewery boss Jack.

The Welsh actor, 34, is perhaps most famous for his roles in Dunkirk, and The Goldfinch.

He’s also appeared in The Personal History of David Copperfield, Cilla and War & Peace.

Eddie Marsan portrays Arwel in The Pact (Credit: BBC One)

Mark Lewis Jones is Father Martin

Mark Lewis Jones portrays Father Martin in The Pact on BBC One.

And he’ll be reunited with actress Eiry Thomas, as both starred in Keeping Faith together!

Mark, 56, portrayed Steve Baldini in the Welsh drama.

He’s also starred as Kinney Edwards in Gangs of London, Edward Millward in The Crown, and General Pikalov in Chernobyl.

Jason Hughes plays Max

Playing Anna’s police officer husband Max is Jason Hughes.

As well as The Pact, Jason has starred in Marcella and the BAFTA winning Three Girls.

Jason, 49, is a Welsh actor known for playing the lawyer Warren Jones in the BBC TV series This Life from 1996 to 1997.

He also starred as Detective Sergeant Ben Jones in Midsomer Murders between 2005 and 2013.

Rakie Ayola as DS Holland, and Jason Hughes as Max in The Pact (Credit: BBC One)

Rakie Ayola is DS Holland

BAFTA-nominated actor Rakie Ayola portrays DS Holland in The Pact.

DS Holland investigates the case of the mysterious death of Jack Evans.

Rakie, 52, recently appeared in ITV1’s Grace as ACC Alison Vosper.

She also played Prime Minister Opal Folami in Noughts + Crosses, Olivia Lennox in Shetland and Nora Attah in No Offence.

Adrian Edmondson plays Richard

Comedian and actor Adrian pops up as Nancy’s husband Richard.

But their marriage is clearly not a happy one.

In fact, they appear to despise each other.

Adrian is, of course, best known for playing Viv in The Young Ones and Eddie in Bottom, opposite comedy partney Rik Mayall.

He’s since portrayed Gideon Charles in Save Me, Daniel Cook in EastEnders and Cliff Walker in Bancroft.

The Pact BBC One cast: Who else stars?

TV fans might recognise Gabrielle Creevy who plays Tamsin.

She won Best Actress in the 2019 BAFTA Cymru awards for her role in the hit BBC drama In My Skin.

Meanwhile Abbie Hearn portrays brewery worker Tish.

Abbie has starred in anthology series The Twilight Zone and will be appearing in the final season of Peaky Blinders.

Finally, Ryan is played by Gangs of London’s Aled ap Steffan.

The Pact starts on Monday May 17 2021 at 9pm on BBC One. The whole series will be available to watch immediately after on iPlayer.

