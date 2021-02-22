Soaps

Why was Ellis actor from Emmerdale sacked? Asan N’Jie spotted in Bloodlands episode one

Asan was in Emmerdale for a year

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Emmerdale fans who tuned into BBC One drama Bloodlands spotted former soap actor Asan N’Jie. But why the Ellis actor from Emmerdale sacked?

The first episode of Bloodlands aired last night (Sunday, February 21).

However viewers quickly recognise a character called Larry who appeared at the star of the episode before returning again later.

Asan plays Larry in Bloodlands. But why was he fired from Emmerdale? (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Emmerdale: Who has pregnant Gabby dated in the past?

Many recognised the character was played by former Emmerdale Asan N’Jie, who originally played Ellis Chapman.

But why did get Asan sacked from the ITV soap?

Why was Ellis actor from Emmerdale sacked?

Asan first appeared in Emmerdale in 2018, playing Jessie Grant’s son Ellis.

He later went on to become the stepson of Marlon Dingle when Marlon married Jessie.

During his year on the soap, Asan’s character was involved in a hard hitting plot which saw him stabbed outside of a nightclub.

Asan was fired from Emmerdale. But he has continued acting since (Credit: ITV)

But in 2019, at the TV Choice Awards, Asan was caught on camera threatening to stab and kill Hollyoaks star Jamie Lomas in a reported row “over money.”

According to the Mirror, Asan said to Jamie: “Do you think you are a [bleep] big man? I’m going to [bleep] kill you. I’m going to [bleep] knife you.”

It was later confirmed that Asan had been axed from the ITV soap following the incident.

Asan has continued acting (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Back in September 2019, ITV issued a statement saying: “Emmerdale suspended Asan N’Jie yesterday pending further investigation into an incident at a central London hotel on Monday night.

“ITV executives have met with him this morning and as a consequence, Asan’s contract has been terminated with immediate effect.”

According to reports, Asan phoned Jamie to apologise. But he later thanked his fans for support following being fired.

Who plays Ellis Chapman now?

Not long after Asan’s contract was terminated, the character went off-screen as he went to Dubai to visit his mum Jessie.

Aaron took over the role of Ellis (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Who plays Emmet Peterson in Death in Paradise? Wil Johnson starred in Waking the Dead and Emmerdale

But when he returned a few months later, the character had been re-cast with Aaron Anthony taking over the role.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Did you spot Asan in Bloodlands? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Dancing On Ice: Hamish Gaman ‘heartbroken’ as he breaks silence over exit
EastEnders star Jake Wood shares a rare picture of his ‘lookalike’ teenage daughter Amber
prince Philip in hospital
Prince Philip latest: Piers Morgan hits back at Prince Charles’ critics as he visits ‘seriously ill’ father in hospital
Naga Munchetty annoyed viewers when she appeared on Saturday Kitchen
Saturday Kitchen viewers call Naga Munchetty ‘annoying’ as she causes chaos live on-air
Birds Of A Feather cast mates Pauline Quirke and Linda Robson ‘in huge row’ after 50-year friendship
Prince Charles returning to Highgrove after visiting Prince Philip in hospital sparks hope among royalists