The Pact series 2: Start date, who’s in it and how many episodes are there?

The Pact is back with series 2 of the twisty BBC1 thriller, but when is the start date?

There’s a brand new cast and storylines – and sharp-eyed viewers will spot one face making an unexpected return to the drama.

So who’s in it, is this a sequel and what is The Pact series 2 start date?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Jordan Wilks plays the mysterious Connor (Credit: BBC/Little Door Productions/Simon Ridgway)

What is the plot of The Pact season 2?

In series 1 of The Pact, ex-Coronation Street star Julie Hesmondhalgh and Better Call Saul’s Laura Fraser played brewery workers in Wales.

The BBC One drama centred around a prank which went horribly wrong when an office party ended in tragedy – the death of Aneurin Barnard‘s character.

Series 2 is an all-new story, also set in Wales.

Social worker Christine (Rakie Ayola) is shocked to the core when a mysterious young man, Connor, claims to be her son.

Spookily, he’s the image of the son she’s just lost.

Some of Christine’s grown-up kids secretly want to meet Connor – but one wants to kill him!

So family loyalties are tested to the limit.

Is The Pact series two a sequel?

The Pact series 2 is a stand-alone series, more like anthology series The Terror or American Horror Story.

It’s a completely brand new story with different characters, but you’ll recognise Rakie Ayola.

She played senior copper DS Holland in Season 1 – a totally different character.

The cast of The Pact series 2 (Credit: BBC One)

Is there a link between Rakie Ayola’s characters?

There is no link between Rakie Ayola’s characters.

To enjoy The Pact series 2 properly you’ll need to forget that Rakie plays both characters!

But Christine’s so compelling, it’s easy after the first few minutes.

Why is Rakie Ayola playing a different person in The Pact series 2?

Rakie is the lead character in The Pact series 2.

In series 1, DS Holland was a much smaller role.

Writer Pete McTighe got in touch after he’d finished the script for season 2.

Rakie exlains: “I didn’t know where I might fit in.

“But, when I read The Pact again through Christine’s eyes, I thought: ‘Ah, right. This is it. What actor wouldn’t want to do this?'”.

DS Pritchard is played by Silent Witness star Matthew Gravelle (Credit: BBC/Little Door Productions/Simon Ridgway)

Who is in the cast?

Welsh actress Rakie Ayola leads the cast as Christine.

Christine is the Rees family’s overbearing matriarch.

She’s joined by Emmerdale actor Aaron Anthony who plays her son Jamie.

He’s a gentle soul who is struggling to cope with the loss of his elder brother.

Silent Witness fans will recognise Matthew Gravelle as DS Pritchard, a copper who helps Christine.

Newcomer Jordan Wilks takes on the role as Connor.

Mali Ann Rees stars as her lively daughter Megan.

Lloyd Everitt also stars as Christine’s eldest son, Will, a successful property developer with secrets of his own.

How many episodes of The Pact series 2 are there?

The Pact season 2 has six, hour-long episodes.

They will air on BBC One every Monday from October 24 2022 at 9pm.

But if you can’t wait a week, it will all be on iPlayer.

It’s the perfect length for binge-viewing over a weekend!

Mali Ann Rees plays sibling Megan who agrees to meet Connor, played by newcomer Jordan Wilks (Credit: BBC/Little Door Productions/Simon Ridgway)

Where did they film the The Pact series 2?

The Pact was filmed in Wales.

The locations in Wales include Marine Drive in Barry, Penarth Pier and Margam Park in Port Talbot.

Barry docks also appear, and there are some spectacular beach scenes.

What’s The Pact series 2 start date?

The Pact season 2 begins on BBC1 on Monday October 24 2022 at 9pm.

All six episodes will be available on BBC iPlayer.

Read more: Who plays Assistant Chief Constable Alison Vosper in ITV1’s Grace? Holby star Rakie Ayola!

The Pact season 2 begins on BBC1 on Monday October 24 2022 at 9pm.

Will you be watching The Pact Season 2? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.