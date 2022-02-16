Aneurin Barnard profile: What has he been in, where is he from and how to pronounce his name?

Aneurin Barnard is a name you may not be able to pronounce but an amazing actor who’s been in some fantastic British dramas.

A character actor, he always looks incredibly different in all his roles – so he’s a face you might not immediately recognise.

But his talent always shines through.

Here’s what Aneurin Barnard has been in before plus where he’s from and how to say that name of his!

Aneurin Barnard was in ITV drama Cilla alongside Sheridan Smith (Credit: ITV)

What has Aneurin Barnard been in?

His breakthrough role was as Cilla Black’s husband Bobby Willis in ITV drama Cilla, starring opposite Sheridan Smith.

The 2014 acclaimed mini-series focused on Cilla’s early life and rise to fame – it’s available to watch on ITV Hub and we highly recommend it!

Aneurin, who sports a peroxide blond head of hair for the role, said of the look: “It was one hell of a transformation. I found it thrilling. I love being able to embody someone completely different from myself.”

The actor’s next high-profile role was in BBC One’s sumptuous adaptation of Dostoevsky’s War and Peace in 2016, in which he played Boris Drubetskoy.

That same year he appeared alongside Jodie Comer in chilling BBC Three drama Thirteen, about a woman who escapes captivity after being kidnapped at the age of… you guessed it… 13.

Aneurin Barnard as murder victim Jack in The Pact (Credit: BBC)

His next notable TV role was last year in BBC One primetime crime drama The Pact.

Aneurin played arrogant murder victim, Jack, alongside a fantastic ensemble cast that included Laura Fraser, Eddie Marsan and Julie Hesmondhalgh.

He said of the role: “For me to approach playing him, I had to find the vulnerability and fragility within this young, damaged man, hidden deep beneath the pretence of a strong tough bloke with a cocky, selfish, ‘I’m bigger and better than you’ attitude.

Also in 2021, he starred in the heartbreakingly bleak but brilliant Time, also on BBC One, alongside acting giants Sean Bean and Stephen Graham – but more than held his own as a tortured inmate.

Aneurin Barnard was tortured soul Bernard in astounding BBC One drama Time (Credit: BBC)

Aneurin Barnard in Dunkirk

He has also made an impact on the big screen, appearing in 2017 juggernaut Dunkirk.

Directed by Christopher Nolan, the film retold the story of the Dunkirk Evacuation in 1940.

The actor played a young British Army misfit, Gibson, who was a stowaway on the journey of Alex (played by Harry Styles) and Tommy.

It was an overwhelming experience, with Aneurin saying: “When we did Dunkirk it was the biggest scale thing I’ve ever been involved in.

“And even for some of the more experienced, older actors – it was the biggest thing they have ever done.”

…And in The Goldfinch!

Aneurin also starred in must-see movie The Goldfinch, which is about a boy called Theodore in New York who is taken in by a wealthy family after his mother is killed in a bombing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

He steals iconic painting The Goldfinch, which draws him into a world of crime. Aneurin plays Theo’s friend when he’s grown up.

Aneurin Barnard is from Wales (Credit: Splash)

Where is Aneurin Barnard from?

This 34-year-old actor is from Wales, and grew up in Ogmore Vale.

He was voted Sexiest Welshman in 2012 but modestly said: “There are many men out there who deserve that title more than me. But it’s a lovely phone call to get.”

We beg to disagree with him!

How to pronounce ‘Aneurin Barnard’

It’s not actually that tricky, if you five it a try phonetically: uh·nai·ruhn baa·naad. See!

Rather charmingly, Aneurin means ‘man of honour’ in English.

Aneurin Barnard is married with a small child (Credit: Splash)

Is the Cilla actor married?

Yes, Aneurin is married to Lucy Faulks. Since marrying the actor in 2017 she has taken on the double barrel name Lucy Faulks-Barnard. They also share a child – young son – together.

According to Lucy’s social media, she runs a wellbeing company called Elevate.

What is he doing now?

Well, at the time of publishing this article, according to Aneurin’s most recent Instagram post – follow him @aneurin.b – he’s sitting around waiting for his next role.

We doubt he’ll be parked on his backside too long!

