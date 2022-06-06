Silent Witness series 25 episode 5 and 6 cast: Who stars in the final instalments?

Silent Witness series 25 comes to a dramatic conclusion this week with episodes 5 and 6 – so who is in the cast?

The climatic finale finally reveals the truth behind the brutal murder of Health Secretary Alice Reynolds.

We know that Nikki Alexander’s ex-husband Tom Faulkner has almost definitely been framed…

But why, and by who?

Here’s a look at the impressive cast in episodes 5 and 6 of Silent Witness series 25.

Jack Hodgson and Nikki Alexander are closer than ever in Silent Witness series 25 (Credit: BBC One)

Silent Witness History episodes 5 and 6 – what happens?

In part 5 of 6 of the 25th anniversary series, the death of an investigative journalist throws the spotlight onto the increasingly suspicious Sam Ryan.

The professor was at the scene of the crime and had reason to want to see the journalist dead.

Could Sam Ryan be a wrong’un?

Nikki begins to realise the implications of her discoveries – manipulated blood samples – will challenge the principles of forensic science.

In the final episode of Silent Witness series 25, the Lyell team confront threats to the credibility of DNA itself…

Amanda Burton as Sam Ryan in the cast of Silent Witness series 25 episodes 5 and 6 (Credit: BBC One)

Silent Witness series 25 episode 5 cast – Amanda Burton is Sam Ryan

In the 25th anniversary series of Silent Witness, Amanda returned as Sam Ryan for the first time since 2004.

The professor called the Lyell team for help after the assassination of Health Secretary Alice Reynolds and the attempted murder of Sam Ryan’s husband and business partner, Jomo Mashaba.

But Sam’s behaviour has been shady at best.

She’s not telling Nikki everything, and she even stole an important sample from Lyell behind Nikki’s back…

What. The. Hell. Is. She. Up. To?

All will become clear in episodes 5 and 6 of Silent Witness series 25.

Of course, Silent Witness fans know that Amanda Burton played Sam Ryan from 1996 to 2004.

Amanda, now 65, is known for her roles as Heather Huntington in Brookside, Dr. Beth Glover in Peak Practice, and Commander Clare Blake in The Commander.

She played Charles Bronson’s mum Eira Peterson in the Tom Hardy film in 2008.

More recently, she has portrayed Karen Fisher in Waterloo Road, June Bamber in White House Farm, and crime boss Katherine Maguire in series three of Marcella on ITV1.

She also starred as Lady Shelton in the 2021 TV series Anne Boleyn.

Hugh Quarshie as Jomo Mashaba in Silent Witness series 25 (Credit: BBC One)

Hugh Quarshie stars as Jomo Mashaba

Holby City favourite Hugh Quarshie stars as Jomo Mashaba, a pivotal character in the Silent Witness episodes History.

His character, the husband of Sam Ryan, was shot in the first episode of the series.

Holby City fans will know actor Hugh, 67, as Ric Griffin – a role he played from 2001 to 2020.

Hugh’s character Ric was caught up in many explosive storylines including getting caught up in shootings, separating conjoined twins, having five on-screen marriages and even being accused of manslaughter.

The actor has been on our TV screens since 1979, when he first appeared in the TV film The Knowledge as Campion.

He’s since appeared in TV series including The Tomorrow People, Medics, She’s Out, and White Heat.

More recently, he’s played Alex in Breeders, Dr. Semo Oduwale in Absentia, and Neville Lawrence in the powerful dramatisation of Stephen Lawrence’s murder.

Former Vera actor David Leon stars as Oscar Harris in Silent Witness (Credit: BBC One)

David Leon plays Oscar Harris in the cast of Silent Witness series 25 episode 5

Meanwhile, actor David Leon portrays Oscar Harris in the episodes called History.

Vera viewers will know David Leon from his role as DS Joe Ashworth, a role he played from 2011 to 2014.

Since then, he’s played Álex in The Refugees, DI Adam Perrin in In the Dark, and Kieran in Gold Digger.

David, 41, has also directed and produced a number of films.

Following his time on Vera, the actor started production on the TV miniseries, Orthodox.

The Netflix series follows three Hasidic Jews as they attempt to leave their ultra-Orthodox community.

Ian Puleston-Davies as DSI Ronnie Boyle in Silent Witness (Credit: BBC One)

Ian Puleston-Davies stars as DSI Ronnie Boyle in the cast of Silent Witness series 25 episode 5

Actor Ian Puleston-Davies portrays hard-to-like DSI Ronnie Boyle in the cast of Silent Witness series 25 episodes 5 and 6.

Soap fans will know Ian from his role as builder Owen Armstrong in Corrie, but he’s been acting for nearly four decades.

Early roles included small parts in Boon, Brookside and Grange Hill.

From 1995 to 1996, he played Terry Williams in Hollyoaks.

Two years later, in 1998, he popped up in nine episodes of EastEnders as Jimmy.

He’s worked extensively as a jobbing actor in TV shows including The Bill, Conviction, Funland and Vincent.

Ian also played Charlie Fisher in Waterloo Road, Peter Cullen in Marcella, and Mick O’Callaghan in A Confession.

Most recently, he’s portrayed Frank Jackson in Tin Star, Arthur Pennyworth in Pennyworth, Karl Turner MP in Four Lives, and Professor Phil Scraton in Anne.

Ian also starred in the doomed ITV series Viewpoint, and he is the voice of King Thistle in the surreal CBeebies show Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom.

Earlier this year, 63-year-old Ian was sinister as hell in the drama The Teacher, before playing Supt Ross Beardsmore in DI Ray.

In a bizarre coincidence, Ian has appeared in Silent Witness before – but as another character.

He played DI Philip Mays in the 2007 episodes Peripheral Vision: Part 1 and Part 2.

Matthew Gravelle as Tom Faulkner in Silent Witness (Credit: BBC One)

Matthew Gravelle stars as Tom Faulkner

Elsewhere, Matthew Gravelle stars as the pivotal character Tom Faulkner, who appears to have been set up for the murders.

His DNA and a partial fingerprint were found on a cartridge case located in the snipers’ hide, making him the number one suspect for the murder of Alice Reynolds and the attempted murder of Sam Ryan’s husband Jomo Mashaba.

Tom served as Sam’s unofficial security detail in Stockholm back in 2018 when she was working for the UN.

Tom is also Nikki Alexander’s ex-husband.

Broadchurch fans will recognise actor Matthew as creepy villain Joe Miller, who murdered Danny Latimer in series one of the show.

In a sinister twist, Joe was the husband of Ellie Miller, Olivia Colman’s policewoman character.

Since then, actor Matthew has starred as Terry Price in Keeping Faith, Joshua Peake in The Widow, and Gwyn in Curious Under the Stars.

Matthew has also appeared as Ivor Griffiths in The Snow Spider, Saul Tregarron in Exile, and DI Nathan Eason in Manhunt.

The Welsh actor, 45, also starred in Doctor Who, Living a Lie, and Ordinary Lies.

Aimée Kelly as DC Sharon Griffiths in episodes 5 and 6 of Silent Witness series 25 (Credit: BBC One)

Silent Witness series 25 episode 5 cast – Aimée Kelly is DC Sharon Griffiths

Actress Aimée Kelly portrays DC Sharon Griffiths in Silent Witness series 25.

Aimée is perhaps best known for her debut leading role in the 2011 feature film Sket.

She also led the cast of CBBC’s hit drama Wolfblood as Maddy Smith between 2012 and 2013.

Aimée has popped up in episodes of Call the Midwife, Doctors, Holby City, and Grantchester.

She played Emily in the brilliant 2019 film The Personal History of David Copperfield, and Irene Boslover in The Duke.

Her next role will be as Elise Larkin in the much anticipated This Sceptred Isle, starring Kenneth Branagh as Boris Johnson.

Aimée can also be seen in the music video to Ella Henderson’s single Brave.

Shireen Farkhoy as DS Martine Chalal in Silent Witness (Credit: BBC One)

Shireen Farkhoy stars as DS Martine Chalal

Actress Shireen Farkhoy stars as DS Martine Chalal in the cast of Silent Witness series 25 episodes 5 and 6.

DS Martine Chalal works alongside overbearing police officer DSI Ronnie Boyle – and probably wishes she didn’t.

Newcomer Shireen recently played Rashida Boustani in the ITV drama The Ipcress File.

Before that, she popped up in episodes of Doctors, Vera, The A Word, Waterloo Road, and The Royal Today.

Who else is in the cast of Silent Witness series 25 episodes 5 and 6?

Of course, Silent Witness lead Emilia Fox stars as Dr Nikki Alexander.

David Caves reprises his role as Jack Hodgson, opposite Genesis Lynea as Simone Tyler, who joined the cast in series 24.

The Deceived actor Lloyd Everitt stars as Jomo Mashaba’s son David Mashaba.

Meanwhile, Us actress Gina Bramhill plays his wife Fiona Mashaba.

Former EastEnders star Kevin Shen plays businessman Ethan Daley, the founder of Vigil Network.

Devils actor Aidan Cheng plays his son Lewis Daley.

Elsewhere, Chris Anderson also stars as Oliver Meehan.

Silent Witness series 25 ends with episodes 5 and 6 on Monday June 06 and Tuesday 07 June 2022 at 9pm on BBC One.

Have you been enjoying Silent Witness series 25? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.