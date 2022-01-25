The Responder cast: Elizabeth Berrington starred alongside Martin Freeman in The Office

The Responder is getting rave reviews thanks to a stellar cast including Martin Freeman and Elizabeth Berrington.

Martin’s stressed-out cop character Chris Carson is seeing a therapist, played by Elizabeth.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 51-year-old actress.

Elizabeth and Martin have shared the screen before (credit: YouTube)

Elizabeth Berrington was born in Wirral, Merseyside so – unlike Martin Freeman – her accent is real.

Who plays the therapist in The Responder?

The Responder isn’t the first time Elizabeth has shared the screen with Freeman. She played Anne in the Christmas specials of The Office (the UK version) – who took Gareth’s old seat next to Tim. She was very pregnant and very annoying.

Her very first role was in 1993 and she played the role of Giselle in Mike Leigh movie, Naked.

In 2008, Elizabeth starred with Colin Farrell in hit move, In Bruges.

Elizabeth plays Martin Freeman’s therapist (Credit: iPlayer)

Most recently she played Anne in Spencer, the biopic about Princess Diana. She also starred in Edgar Wright’s psychological thriller Last Night in Soho.

But it’s TV shows that she’s best known for. She’s had roles in The Bill, Casualty and Doctor Who.

One of Elizabeth’s best known roles was Ruby Fry in BBC’s Waterloo Road.

Recent TV roles include playing Mrs Griffiths in Sanditon, ITV’s period drama. The show was cancelled after two series.

What else has Elizabeth Berrington been in?

Elizabeth played Jo Powers in Hated In The Nation, the last installment in series three of Black Mirror. Her character was a journalist, murdered after writing a derisive article about a disability rights campaigner. Line of Duty’s Kelly MacDonald was also in this episode.

She played a hated report in Black Mirror (Credit: Netflix)

She’s currently starring in HBO sci-fi series The Nevers which is set in Victorian London. It’s about a gang of rogues who discover they have special powers. Elizabeth plays Lucy Best, a former thief who discovers she can shatter anything she touches. The second season is due to air on Sky Atlantic later this year.

The actress keeps her personal life private, but she has a 15-year-old son called Iggy.

All episodes of The Responder are available on BBC iPlayer.

