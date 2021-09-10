National Television Awards: Joel Dommett praised by viewers but they all have one question about his appearance

Viewers of the National Television Awards praised host Joel Dommett last night (Thursday September 10) and called for him to be a permanent fixture.

Joel, 36, has become ITV’s golden boy after proving to be a skilled host during series of The Masked Dancer and The Masked Singer.

And now viewers are calling for him to be a permanent host of the NTAs, too. But they were distracted by another feature: his teeth.

Viewers gave their verdict on Joel’s skills (Credit: ITV)

What happened with Joel Dommett at the National Television Awards last night?

The great and the good gathered at The O2 arena in London, and added some much-needed glam and fun to viewers’ lives after a torrid year.

Ahead of the show, he told the Radio Times that his predecessors, Dermot O’Leary and David Walliams, gave him some advice.

“Dermot’s been great, I went for lunch with him and he’s been wonderful,” Joel said.

“It is really important to speak to Dermot and David and just kind of get sort of an understanding of how it feels to be there on stage.

“They all say the same thing really: ‘Just enjoy it.’”

And enjoy it Joel definitely did, heading up a feel-good, fun and sometimes emotional ceremony.

How did viewers react to Joel’s presenting skills?

Throughout the ceremony, viewers took to Twitter to give Joel a big thumbs up.

“So Joel Dommett is smashing at this #NTAs,” one wrote.

Another said: “Joel Dommett is absolutely BRILLIANT #NTAs.”

A third commented: “Choosing Joel Dommett to host the #NTAs was an excellent choice. Excellent presenter and obvs eye candy.”

Finally one viewer said: “After a couple of underwhelming and predictable years, I think the #NTAs were brilliant tonight.

“Joel Dommett was an excellent host who should definitely return next year.

“Not only a slick show, but some surprising and well deserved wins across the board.”

Joel’s teeth came under scrutiny (Credit: ITV)

What was the deal with Joel’s teeth?

However, some viewers weren’t quite so charitable.

Some noticed the… prominence and whiteness of Joel’s teeth.

One said: “Love @joeldommett but your teeth are too big for you’re mouth makes ya talk funny sorry but very awks #NTAs #joeldommett.”

Another asked: “#NTAwards Has Joel Dommett false teeth?”

A third commented: “Joel has his teeth done [surprised emoji].”