OPINION: After 26 years, is it finally time for Silent Witness to be axed?

Silent Witness has been on our TV screens for nearly three decades, but series 26 reviews are in – and they aren’t pretty.

In fact, after the new season kicked off last week, many former fans are threatening to switch off.

So, is it time to axe the long-running TV show?

Many BBC One viewers think it’s got a bit silly now, and we’re inclined to agree…

Here’s why.

Silent Witness series 26 reviews – what’s going wrong?

Series 26 of Silent Witness started in early January as per every other year – exclusive of Covid.

The series is usually like a reassuring hug in the TV schedules.

Emilia Fox‘s Nikki Alexander feels almost like a friend (that really annoying one who always looks amazing even when she smells of dead bodies).

And David Caves’ Jack Hodgson is definitely someone we’d want around if our lives felt threatened, for the sheer size of him alone.

But, so far, series 26 feels tired rather than comforting.

Last week, viewers slammed the show’s “far-fetched” and “unwatchable” storyline in Silent Witness series 26 episodes 1 and 2.

And we have to agree.

The Mafia storyline resembled the insides of a pig’s gut – it was a bloody mess.

Although Nikki’s life was supposedly in danger, we knew no harm would come to her, which removed all trace of tension.

Although at some points, dare we say, we were almost hoping she’d turn up dead for the SHOCK of the century.

Silent Witness has always been, let’s say ‘creative’ with the role of a pathologist over the years…

But series 26 has seen Nikki dive in WAY beyond her job description.

There are already plenty of cop shows out there.

Silent Witness has always been a series about pathologists, something the scriptwriters seem to have forgotten.

Is it too much to ask for Nikki and her team to spend more time in the lab?

Axe the love story: Nikki and Jack romance

For years, Silent Witness toyed with a ‘will-they-won’t-they’ storyline for Jack and Nikki.

It’s one of the oldest TV plot devices of all time, and sometimes it can really work with building up tension.

But, like Mulder and Scully in The X Files, we feel the simmering chemistry between Jack and Nikki should have stayed out of the bedroom.

Yes, they make a sweet couple, but where’s the tension gone?

Like Tim and Dawn in The Office, we’d have loved to see them get together further down the line – like in the last ever episode.

And surely it’s not professional or ethical for two lovers to work together?

One fan spoke for many when they tweeted: “The Nikki and Jack relationship has ruined the show’s dynamic.

“Also there is ZERO chemistry between them. #SilentWitness.”

Silent Witness series 26 reviews: Bring back Clarissa?!

Some could argue that Silent Witness hasn’t been the same since Liz Carr quit her role as Clarissa.

She announced she was leaving in 2020, leaving fans devastated.

Clarissa was a popular character, who left the show at the end of series 23 after seven years.

Ever since she left, there’s been a revolving door of new lab assistants and pathologists (three in less than two years).

Thomas Chamberlain also left in 2020, just months after Clarissa.

Richard Lintern’s character Dr Thomas Chamberlain was killed off, when a nerve gas breached his protective respiratory suit.

Silent Witness series 24 welcomed Adam Yuen, played by Jason Wong, but he died after just four episodes!

Actress Genesis Lynea arrived as Simone Tyler at the tail end of series 24, and lasted until the end of series 25 when she left seemingly for good.

It was a shame, as we’d just started to really like her.

Now, series 26 has introduced newcomers Professor Gabriel Folukoya (Aki Omoshaybi), and Velvy Schur (Alistair Michael).

But how invested should we get before they leave again?

The 25th anniversary should have been the end

The BBC series started in 1996, with Amanda Burton at the helm as Sam Ryan.

In a brilliant coup, the series managed to convince TV ledge Amanda to return for the 25th anniversary of Silent Witness in 2022.

It was fabulous to see her back and, dare we say, a reminder of how good the series used to be.

Perhaps BBC One should have ended on a high with the 25th anniversary series.

It’s a shame to see it lose its way like this.

Silent Witness series 26 reviews: What do Silent Witness fans think of series 26?

Fans complained bitterly on Twitter after the first few episodes of Silent Witness aired.

One frustrated viewer wrote: “I hope #SilentWitness will revert to forensic pathology instead of this investigative nonsense.

“What is going on, and what happened to Simone?”

Another said: “What’s happened to Silent Witness? Used to be so good. Now abysmal. Absurd storylines, terrible acting, wooden acting. Come on. Sort it out BBC.”

A third added: “Is it just me or just #SilentWitness absolutely suck now?

“Nikki hysterically overacts, while the new guy has the charisma and acting ability of a dry dog turd.

“When Clarissa left she took everything good with her.”

“I’m afraid this is the worst ever episode of #SilentWitness and very very poorly directed,” lamented another.

“The camera work and editing is appalling and the writing is dreadful.

“Not a good idea to put your producer and director as the writers. Silly.”

Others complained about the “ludicrous storyline” and said the plot was “far-fetched” and had become like “Scooby Doo”.

“It’s supposed to be about a team of forensic pathologists, not Spooks,” said another disappointed fan, while another simply said: “What on earth has happened to Silent Witness?

“The writing, direction and storylines are so bad. It’s unwatchable. Bring back Clarissa.”

Perhaps the show needs another brilliant cameo again?

Silent Witness continues on Mondays and Tuesdays at 9pm on BBC One, and BBC iPlayer.

