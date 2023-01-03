Silent Witness viewers makes same storyline complaint as show returns for 26th series

Silent Witness is one of BBC’s longest-running dramas, with the new year setting off with the brand new series 26, but viewers can’t get past an “unbelievable” storyline.

The new series follows two new recruits – Gabriel and Velvy – joining Dr Nikki Alexander and Jack Hodgson, but fans have struggled to even “make it past the first episode”.

Have fans finally had enough of Silent Witness after 26th series? These viewers think so.

***WARNING: Spoilers ahead for episode 1 of Silent Witness***

Silent Witness series 26 saw the team investigate a new case with DI Sarah Torres (Credit: BBC)

Silent Witness storyline savaged

Series 26 sees pathologist Dr Nikki Alexander (Emilia Fox) take on the mafia – but some fans can’t get past the “unbelievable” storyline.

Silent Witness has always pushed the job description of a pathologist throughout the years of the show, but it seems like viewers can’t suspend their belief in this new series.

Nikki and her team face a notorious Mafia group, the Ndrangheta, but as she and Jack aid the National Crime Agency in uncovering the truth, they put themselves in danger to investigate the case.

Fans are baffled by the danger that the team keep finding themselves in, and seemingly the Mafia storyline has pushed some too far.

“What happened to #SilentWitness? It used to be credible, well written and well acted,” one fan posted on Twitter.

In the new series, Nikki and Jack entered a property that was suspected to be owned by the Mafia without any police back-up.

One viewer said it went past any “semblance of realism” adding that “breaking into a property as CSIs with no hazmat or gloves with a copper is just pure fantasy, surely?”

Another fan agreed: “The whole episode was completely ridiculous. Trying to be something it’s not.

“And as usual the Nikki character going way beyond the parameters of her job.”

It seems like fans miss actually seeing Nikki and the team in the lab!

Silent Witness series 26: Viewers are annoyed with “silly” flashbacks

It’s not just the new Mafia storyline which is bothering viewers, lots of Silent Witness viewers are also bothered by the “silly flashbacks” on the show.

One complained: “Having a flashback with the actors and events in the same time and place as the character who’s imagining it happen.

“This could get very annoying very quickly.”

Fans seem to be confused about when flashbacks on the BBC series are even happening!

Another commented: “It’s like each scene has been plucked from random episodes throughout the series. 23 minutes in and I haven’t a CLUE what’s going on. Such a mess.”

Lots of fans were in agreement that the flashbacks were confusing, with one noting “the way they interweave flashback scenes is just weird”.

Many fans seem to want the show to back to its roots, and one summed up with: “I wish the storylines were just about solving crime like it used to be.”

While it’s clear that series 26 has proved unpopular with quite a few fans it’s not all bad!

One fan called it a “phenomenal start and said: “I’m hooked!”

Another gushed: “First double part of #SilentWitness was absolutely amazing! Love Nikki & Jack (David Caves) so much!”

Silent Witness continues on Tuesday January 3 with episode 2 at 9pm on BBC One. Episodes 1 and 2 are available on BBC iPlayer now.

