Ralph & Katie on BBC One: Who’s in the cast of The A Word spin-off?

Ralph & Katie begins on BBC One this October, and many of the cast will be familiar from The A Word.

Of course, this heartwarming spin-off follows newlyweds Ralph and Katie Wilson as they embark on married life together.

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast of famous names.

Actor Leon Harrop plays Ralph Wilson (Credit: BBC)

Ralph & Katie cast: Leon Harrop stars as Ralph Wilson

Leon Harrop, 29, reprises his role as Ralph Wilson.

The A Word viewers will know he previously played Ralph in the BBC One show from 2016 until 2020.

Ralph joined The A Word in the first series as the son of single mother Louise.

We learnt that his father left when he was young.

Leon has been acting since 2009, when he started acting in The Street.

He then starred in the 2014 series From Here to There, which followed a family in the aftermath of the 1996 IRA Arndale bombing.

Since leaving The A Word, he’s had a guest star role in Casualty and also starred in the Sky comedy series Brassic, playing Albie.

Sarah Gordy stars as Katie Wilson in the cast of The A Word (Credit: BBC)

Sarah Gordy plays Katie Wilson

Actress Sarah Gordy stars as Katie Wilson in the cast of Ralph & Katie.

She previously appeared as Katie in the third series of The A Word.

Sarah started her career with a small role on Peak Practice back in 2000.

But her first big role was in Upstairs Downstairs as Pamela Holland in 2010.

The 46-year-old actress also had a memorable role in an episode of Call The Midwife in 2014.

She played Sally Harper, a pregnant girl with Down’s syndrome.

Sarah has also had small roles in Holby City, Doctors and Strike.

You might recognise Sarah from the drama The Long Call, where she played Lucy Craddle, a young woman framed for murder.

In 2018, Sarah Gordy received an MBE for her services to the arts and people with disabilities.

She became the first woman with Down’s syndrome to receive the honour.

Pooky Quesnel reprises her character from The A Word in Ralph & Katie (Credit: BBC)

Ralph & Katie cast: Pooky Quesnel returns as Louise

Actress Pooky Quesnel, 56, reprises her role as Louise Wilson, the mother of Ralph.

The A Word viewers will know she joined The A Word in series one.

Louise was diagnosed with breast cancer, but luckily survived.

She also had a relationship with Maurice, played by Christopher Eccleston.

Outside of The A Word, she’s probably best known as Olga Fitzgerald in Waterloo Road.

She was the wife of Head Teacher Vaughan Fitzgerald and the mother to Justin and Leo.

Pooky got her start as Dr Monica Broome in the BBC medical series Cardiac Arrest.

Other notable roles include a stint in EastEnders as Rachel Branning, the ex-wife of Max Branning.

She also played Diane Short in Family Affairs.

You might also recognise her as Mo Buckley from The Victim, which she starred in with Kelly Macdonald.

She recently starred in Sky series Wolfe as Maxine.

Film fans will also recognise her as Mrs Phillips in Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, as well as her role as Sarah Pocket in Great Expectations.

Actor and writer Craig Cash, seen here in Rovers, joins the cast of Ralph & Katie (Credit: Sky)

Craig Cash joins the cast as Brian

Craig Cash plays Brian, Katie and Ralph’s new neighbour, and maybe even a possible love interest for Louise…

The 62-year-old actor is loved for his role as Dave Best from The Royle Family, Denise’s husband.

Craig also wrote the show, and received several BAFTA nominations for his work.

Another one of his most popular roles is Malcolm Merton in Mrs Merton & Malcolm, which he also wrote for.

Craig wrote the sitcom Early Doors, as well as playing Joe.

The actor is also known for playing Pete in Rovers, and Bob in the Steve Coogan in the mini-series Sunshine.

Of course, Gogglebox fans will know him for voicing for the C4 fly-on-the-wall series.

Matt Greenwood reprises his role as Tom in Ralph & Katie (Credit: BBC)

Ralph & Katie cast: Matt Greenwood plays Tom Clarke

Actor Matt Greenwood previously played Tom in The A Word, and is returning in Ralph & Katie.

The 27-year-old actor hasn’t had a lot of roles outside of The A Word, but it seems like his career is on the rise!

He’s had small roles in Waterloo Road and Casualty.

Matt also had a small but important role at the end of the Oscar-winning movie Bohemian Rhapsody.

He played the man that Freddie Mercury meets in the AIDs clinic at the end of the film.

Nigel Betts returns to play Steve Thorne in the Ralph & Katie cast (Credit: BBC)

Nigel Betts plays Steve Thorne

Actor Nigel Betts, 59, reprises his role as Katie’s dad Steve Thorne in Ralph & Katie.

However, Emmerdale fans might recognise him as the brother of Bob Hope, Eddie.

His other well-known roles include Tony in Boy Meets Girl, Alan Walker in You, Me & Them, and Gary Burns in Ridley Road.

He also played Frank Armitage in Doctor Who in some important episodes of the show.

The actor also had guest roles in Doctors, Coronation Street, The Bill and Father Brown.

He recently played Dennis Handshaw in Channel 5’s All Creatures Great and Small.

Sherry Baines as Clare in Ralph & Katie (Credit: BBC)

Ralph & Katie cast: Sherry Baines returns as Clare

Actress Sherry Baines will once again play Clare Thorne, Katie’s mother.

She previously appeared in the third series of The A Word.

She’s had a lot of small guest roles on TV!

Sherry has guest starred in A Touch of Frost, Waterloo Road, Coronation Street and This Way Up, among many others.

She also had a stint in Call The Midwife as Mrs Litchcroft.

She recently starred in the film Jungle Cry as Nicola Bennett.

The film follows the true story of 12 Indian orphans who made it to the International Junior Rugby Tournament.

Dylan Brady as Danny in Ralph & Katie (Credit: BBC)

Dylan Brady plays Danny

Actor Dylan Brady plays Danny in Ralph and Katie.

He is Ralph and Katie’s new support worker, but Ralph’s mum Louise disapproves of him because of his past.

You’ll probably recognise Dylan as Danny Tomlinson from Coronation Street.

He played James Bailey’s boyfriend in the show.

Dylan starred as Ed in Netflix’s teen drama Get Even.

You might also recognise him from the BBC teen thriller The A List, where he played Sam.

He’s soon set to star in the new drama The Diplomat, set in Barcelona.

Jamie Marie Leary plays Emma in Ralph & Katie (Credit: BBC)

Ralph & Katie cast: Jamie Marie Leary stars as Emma

Actress Jamie Marie Leary plays Emma in the show.

Emma is a friend of Katie’s, who she works with at her job in the bakery.

Jamie is best known for playing Rebecca Fleming in River City.

She joined the soap in 2020 and has starred in it ever since.

You might also recognise her from the Alibi series Traces, where she played Skye Alessi.

She’s had small roles in Clique, Casualty and The Nest.

Sam Retford previously starred in Ackley Bridge (Credit: Channel 4)

Sam Retford plays Gary

Actor Sam Retford joins the cast as Gary, Emma’s ex-boyfriend, who she has an up-and-down relationship with.

Sam is probably best known as Cory Wilson from Channel 4’s Ackley Bridge.

His big storylines involved his forbidden romance with classmate Naveen, and his even more forbidden romance with his teacher!

You might also recognise him as Curtis Delamere from Coronation Street, which he starred in last year.

He had a relationship with Emma Brooker in the show, which sadly ended after Emma discovered he’d been lying over a heart condition.

Sam also starred as George Boleyn in The Bolyens: A Scandalous Family, a dramatised mini-series about the rise and fall of the Boleyn family.

He’s also had small roles in Casualty and Death in Paradise.

Daniel Cerqueira as Dr Graves in Ralph & Katie (Credit: BBC)

Ralph & Katie cast: Daniel Cerqueira stars as Dr Graves

Actor Daniel Cerqueira reprises his role as Dr Graves from The A Word.

You might recognise him as De Fuensalida from The Spanish Princess, the historic drama about Catherine of Aragon.

He also played the hypochondriac Gordon, who regularly visits Suranne Jones’ character in Doctor Foster.

Daniel starred in the Emmy-winning series Rome as Memmio, one of the Collegian Bosses.

He’s also had some small roles in some pretty big films!

He’s starred in Saving Private Ryan, The Woman In Black, and Judy.

Selina Griffiths previously starred in Benidorm as Pauline (Credit: ITV)

Selina Griffiths as Surrane

Actress Selina Griffiths also appears in the show as Surrane, the psychic in the second episode.

She is probably best known as Pauline Maltby from Benidorm.

She played the alcoholic character who holidays at the Solana with her mum Noreen.

You might also recognise her as Connie from the comedy series Cuckoo, Lorna’s best friend.

She’s also known for her roles in Psychobitches, Cranford, and Queens of Mystery.

Selina recently stars alongside Bradley Walsh as Norma Norman in The Larkins.

Who else stars in the cast of Ralph & Katie?

Danny Whitehead plays Mick in the cast of Ralph & Katie.

He’s best known for the thriller movie Within.

Ralph & Katie begins on Wednesday October 05 2022 at 9pm on BBC One. Episodes will also be available on iPlayer after airing.

