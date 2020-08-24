The A Word is getting a new BBC One spin-off called Ralph and Katie.

The new six-part series will focus on newlyweds Ralph (Leon Harrop) and Katie (Sarah Gordy) during their first year of married life.

The A Word became a ratings hit on BBC One (Credit: BBC)

What is Ralph and Katie about?

Each 30-minute episode of Ralph And Katie will tell a different story focused on the domestic challenges faced by the pair, who both have Down’s Syndrome.

In a statement, Sarah said: “It is great to be able to take the character of Katie forward after her exciting journey in series three of The A Word.

“The wedding and the dress was a dream come true for Katie. I am so looking forward to seeing what comes next in Ralph and Katie’s married life.”

The A Word has a spin-off show (Credit: BBC)

Ralph and Katie is a natural ‘step forwards’

Meanwhile, writer Peter Bowker believes that the upcoming spin-off is a “natural step forwards” from The A Word.

He added: “Ralph and Katie is a natural step forwards from the ongoing ambition of The A Word to increase representation and diversity both on and off-screen.

“Equally exciting is the opportunity to work again with two young actors as talented as Leon and Sarah. It is a tribute to their performances in The A Word that the BBC have commissioned this series.”

Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama, said: “After three series of The A Word, we are so excited to see Sarah and Leon lead their own show.”

So chuffed that @pbowker7 is continuing Katie and Ralph's story for a new six-parter for a new series. I adored The A Word and I'm so pleased the BBC is committed to another series about two disabled characters at the centre. — The CustardTV (@LukeCustardtv) August 24, 2020

This is so exciting – not only are they 2 fantastic characters (and actors) but having diversity reflected both on and off screen is so, so important. Representation matters.https://t.co/XrMjRqU2Dh — Conor Hunt (@conor_hunt) August 24, 2020

How have fans reacted?

It wasn’t long before viewers shared their joy at the news.

One Twitter user said: “So chuffed that @pbowker7 is continuing Katie and Ralph’s story for a new six-parter for a new series.

“I adored The A Word and I’m so pleased the BBC is committed to another series about two disabled characters at the centre.”

