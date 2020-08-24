The A Word is getting a new BBC One spin-off called Ralph and Katie.
The new six-part series will focus on newlyweds Ralph (Leon Harrop) and Katie (Sarah Gordy) during their first year of married life.
What is Ralph and Katie about?
Each 30-minute episode of Ralph And Katie will tell a different story focused on the domestic challenges faced by the pair, who both have Down’s Syndrome.
In a statement, Sarah said: “It is great to be able to take the character of Katie forward after her exciting journey in series three of The A Word.
“The wedding and the dress was a dream come true for Katie. I am so looking forward to seeing what comes next in Ralph and Katie’s married life.”
Ralph and Katie is a natural ‘step forwards’
Meanwhile, writer Peter Bowker believes that the upcoming spin-off is a “natural step forwards” from The A Word.
He added: “Ralph and Katie is a natural step forwards from the ongoing ambition of The A Word to increase representation and diversity both on and off-screen.
New drama #RalphAndKatie, a spinoff from #TheAWord coming to @BBCOne: https://t.co/vrN5SyKdAg #EdTVFest pic.twitter.com/HZxgsWI12s
— BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) August 24, 2020
“Equally exciting is the opportunity to work again with two young actors as talented as Leon and Sarah. It is a tribute to their performances in The A Word that the BBC have commissioned this series.”
Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama, said: “After three series of The A Word, we are so excited to see Sarah and Leon lead their own show.”
So chuffed that @pbowker7 is continuing Katie and Ralph's story for a new six-parter for a new series. I adored The A Word and I'm so pleased the BBC is committed to another series about two disabled characters at the centre.
— The CustardTV (@LukeCustardtv) August 24, 2020
This is so exciting – not only are they 2 fantastic characters (and actors) but having diversity reflected both on and off screen is so, so important.
Representation matters.https://t.co/XrMjRqU2Dh
— Conor Hunt (@conor_hunt) August 24, 2020
How lovely RT @bbcpress: New drama #RalphAndKatie, a spinoff from #TheAWord coming to @BBCOne: https://t.co/eqvbGFOe3a #EdTVFest pic.twitter.com/FSJMWCL44R
— Ally in a Hat x 🤔 (@WhoAmI_ally) August 24, 2020
How have fans reacted?
It wasn’t long before viewers shared their joy at the news.
One Twitter user said: “So chuffed that @pbowker7 is continuing Katie and Ralph’s story for a new six-parter for a new series.
“I adored The A Word and I’m so pleased the BBC is committed to another series about two disabled characters at the centre.”
