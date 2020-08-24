Ralph Does Maurice die in The A Word? (Credit: BBC)
The A Word: BBC announces spin-off Ralph and Katie and viewers are very excited

Fans are overjoyed at the news

By Paul Hirons
| Updated:

The A Word is getting a new BBC One spin-off called Ralph and Katie.

The new six-part series will focus on newlyweds Ralph (Leon Harrop) and Katie (Sarah Gordy) during their first year of married life.

Ralph wedding Does Maurice die in The A Word? (Credit: BBC)
The A Word became a ratings hit on BBC One (Credit: BBC)

What is Ralph and Katie about?

Each 30-minute episode of Ralph And Katie will tell a different story focused on the domestic challenges faced by the pair, who both have Down’s Syndrome.

In a statement, Sarah said: “It is great to be able to take the character of Katie forward after her exciting journey in series three of The A Word.

Read more: Do Paul and Alison get back together in The A Word and why did they split?

“The wedding and the dress was a dream come true for Katie. I am so looking forward to seeing what comes next in Ralph and Katie’s married life.”

The A Word
The A Word has a spin-off show (Credit: BBC)

Ralph and Katie is a natural ‘step forwards’

Meanwhile, writer Peter Bowker believes that the upcoming spin-off is a “natural step forwards” from The A Word.

He added: “Ralph and Katie is a natural step forwards from the ongoing ambition of The A Word to increase representation and diversity both on and off-screen.

“Equally exciting is the opportunity to work again with two young actors as talented as Leon and Sarah. It is a tribute to their performances in The A Word that the BBC have commissioned this series.”

Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama, said: “After three series of The A Word, we are so excited to see Sarah and Leon lead their own show.”

How have fans reacted?

It wasn’t long before viewers shared their joy at the news.

One Twitter user said: “So chuffed that @pbowker7 is continuing Katie and Ralph’s story for a new six-parter for a new series.

Read more: Will there be another series of The A Word and how does season 3 end?

“I adored The A Word and I’m so pleased the BBC is committed to another series about two disabled characters at the centre.”

