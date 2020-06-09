Will there be another series of The A Word and how does season 3 end?

The A Word series 3 comes to an emotional end tonight (June 9).

Fans endured an agonising three-year wait between the second and third seasons.

But will they be kept waiting just as long for The A Word series 4?

Here's everything you need to know.

Fans are desperate to know if there will be another series of The A Word (Credit: BBC)

Has The A Word series 4 been commissioned?

The BBC is yet to confirm The A Word series 4.

However, telly bosses often wait to analyse viewing figures before deciding whether to recommission a programme.

Christopher Eccleston, who plays Maurice, has made no secret of the fact that he's on board for series 4.

He told the Radio Times: "I really hope that we do a fourth and a fifth and a sixth.

"I think there’s an appetite for it, clearly, with the audience, and if you look on Twitter.

"As with everything in television it depends on ratings and decisions at an executive level."

Rebecca goes into early labour in the series 3 finale (Credit: BBC)

How does The A Word season 3 end?

The final instalment of The A Word series 3 is packed with drama.

It kicks off with Rebecca (Molly Wright) travelling up to Manchester to pay a visit to Joe's (Max Vento) school.

She makes the journey after her little brother asks her to talk to his classmates about her pregnancy.

After worrying that her unborn may be born with autism, spending time at Joe's school eases her anxieties.

Both Paul and Alison face disappointing news (Credit: BBC)

But as the siblings traveling back home to the Lakes, she's forced to pull over after going into labour early.

Making matters worse, her phone is out of battery and Joe becomes frightened when she starts screaming in pain.

Will the baby arrive safely with only Joe around to help?

Elsewhere, Ben (David Gyasi) asks Alison (Morven Christie) to join him for lunch to talk about their relationship.

Unfortunately for Alison, it's bad news.

Back at the Lakes, Sarah (Gemma Paige North) also has disappointing news for Paul (Lee Ingleby).

Of course not everyone's love life is so grim.

After tying the knot last week, Katie ( Sarah Gordy) and Ralph (Leon Harrop) move in together – leaving Louise (Pooky Quesnel) struggling with empty nest syndrome.

Maurice tries to save the day with a grand gesture but is Louise ready to take the next step?

