Does Max Vento have autism in real life? The A Word star plays Joe Hughes in the hit BBC drama

Max Vento has been showered in praise for his portrayal of autism in The A Word.

The ten-year-old gives such a convincing performance of Joe Hughes that fans have asked if Max has autism in real life.

Does Max Vento have autism in real life?

Max Vento does not have autism in real life.

However, he does portray the condition excellently on screen.

There was some controversy initially when he was cast to play Joe.

Some thought the part would have been an incredible chance for a child with autism given how few opportunities exist.

Peter Bowker, the show's writer, spoke out to explain why they deliberately made the decision to cast Max.

"I have always been committed to casting people with disabilities to play characters with disabilities," he said during n interview with the Mirror.

"But it was too big an ask for a six-year-old on the autistic spectrum to imitate a whole range of emotions in keeping with the piece. By definition they have difficulty processing and imitating."

The writer went on to explain that Joe has less severe symptoms of autism and that it was important the role wasn't over-dramatised.

Prior to penning The A Word, Peter spent 14 years working with children who have special needs.

What is autism?

The NHS states that autism is not an illness or a disease.

Having it simply means that your brain computes information and reacts differently to other people.

People with autism may experience the following:

Struggle to communicate and interact with others

Have difficulty in understanding other people's thoughts and emotions

Find bright lights or loud noises stressful

Get anxious or distressed when in unfamiliar surroundings and situations

Repeatedly do and think the same things

Take longer to process information

Autism is a condition that people are born with.

Children will typically show signs of autism while they are still very young, however, it is possible to get diagnosed later in life.

It is a life-long condition with no treatments or "cure", although some people do benefit from different forms of support.

The A Word series three is on BBC One, Tuesdays at 9pm.

