Who is Ben Chambers in The A Word? Here's why Alison's new love interest may look familiar

The A Word fans will meet Ben Chambers when the new series premieres tonight (May 5).

He's the new kid on the block with a huge role to play in season three as Alison's potential new love interest.

But who is Ben and why does The A Word character look so familiar?

Ben Chambers is Alison's new love interest in The A Word (Credit: BBC)

Who is Ben Chambers?

Ben (David Gyasi) is introduced in the opening episode as Alison's possible new love interest.

He has his own gardening services company and lives in Manchester – coincidentally, where Alison (Morven Christie) is currently studying at university.

Unsurprisingly, she is still struggling with her split from Paul (Lee Ingleby) and blames herself for the relationship breaking down.

"I've spent the last ten years fighting my son's corner and I don't regret that," she tells her dad Maurice. "I know the fight in me is hard to be around.

Ben and Alison have more in common than she could have ever have imagined (Credit: BBC)

"Maybe it just got to be a habit, maybe I'm always looking for the next fight."

Alison also feels tremendous guilt about the impact the separation has had on Joe.

But then she meets Ben – although their first introduction is anything but romantic.

In an unexpected twist, it turns out that the pair have a lot more in common than she could have ever imagined.

READ MORE: The A Word returns to BBC One on May 5

Judging by the trailer, it doesn't take long for Ben to develop strong feelings for Alison.

However, it's yet to be seen how Joe and Rebecca will react to a new man in their mum's life.

It's also hard to tell how Paul will handle his ex moving on – especially as he was the one who walked out on their marriage.

Who is David Gyasi?

If Ben looks familiar, that's because actor David Gyasi has a glittering TV and film career stretching back almost 20 years.

On the small screen, he's been in Casualty, The Bill, Doctors, Silent Witness, Waking the Dead, Doctor Who and Holby City – to name a few.

He also starred alongside Angelina Jolie as Percival in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

Last year, David worked with Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne in TV series Carnival Row, playing Agreus Astrayon.

Netflix fans may also recognise him as David in the movie Annihilation.

The A Word series three is on BBC One, Tuesdays at 9pm.

