Why did Paul and Alison split up in The A Word? A new love interest is on the scene

It really is the end of the road for Paul and Alison in The A Word.

Fans were absolutely desperate to see the couple work through their marriage problems last series.

But fast-forward two years to season three and their relationship seems more fractured than ever.

Paul and Alison's marriage had been under strain for years in The A Word (Credit: BBC)

Why did Paul and Alison break up?

In The A Word season three, it's confirmed that Paul (Lee Ingleby) decided to end the relationship.

Although it's a choice that will undoubtedly disappoint fans, it's not exactly a huge shocker.

READ MORE: The A Word returns to BBC One on May 5

The couple's marriage has been under huge strain for years.

Making matters worse, last series the relationship was put under even more stress when Joe was accepted into a school that could prioritise his special needs.

While it was a blessing, the problem was the school's location – Manchester.

Paul made the decision to end the relationship (Credit: BBC)

This meant that the parents now faced a 100-mile school run daily.

In season one, it was Alison (Morven Christie) that struggled to come to terms with her son's autism diagnosis.

However, the tables turned in season two and it was Paul that was finding Joe's condition hard to accept.

During a night out at a gig in Manchester, Paul got a taste of what life would be like away from the family home – and he seemed to like it.

The couple's relationship seems more fractured than ever in The A Word (Credit: BBC)

So much so, he almost cheated on Alison with waitress Sophie (Lucy Gaskell).

Opening up about the state of Paul and Alison's marriage, Morven warned What's On TV at the time that the situation was a "mess".

"Alison hasn’t understood how everything has gone wrong," she said. "It has knocked her for six.

"It’s all connected to how he’s feeling about Joe and Alison struggles to understand that too.

"Paul was the one who was more accepting of Joe while Alison worked hard to reach that point but now he has gone the other way."

The couple's split has a big impact on their son Joe in The A Word (Credit: BBC)

How did The A Word series two end?

The A Word series two concluded with an ambiguous ending.

Although Paul packed his bags and was ready to leave the family, the series finale saw him reunite with Alison, Joe and Rebecca on top of a camper van.

Despite this heartwarming scene, it was the end of his marriage – but it wasn't the end of the family unit.

What happens in The A Word series 3?

In The A Word series 3, Paul is still living in the Lake District with Joe.

Meanwhile, Alison is based in Manchester where she is studying for her degree, and Rebecca is also at university.

The new season will see Alison and Paul try to move on following the split.

Alison may have a new love interest in The A Word (Credit: BBC)

She in particular feels guilty about the separation and feels like she's failed Joe.

"I've spent the last ten years fighting my son's corner and I don't regret that," she says. "I know the fight in me is hard to be around.

"Maybe it just got to be a habit, maybe I'm always looking for the next fight."

However, it looks like an unexpected new love interest could be on the horizon that could change everything...

The A Word series three is on BBC One, Tuesdays at 9pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.