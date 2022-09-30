Ralph & Katie: The A Word spin-off start date, cast, episodes and trailer

The A Word fans have everything to look forward to right now, as the start date for spin-off series Ralph & Katie draws close.

The new BBC One series follow Ralph Wilson and his new wife Katie as they navigate married life and living alone.

Which cast members from The A Word will appear in the spin-off, how many episodes are there, and when does it start?

Here’s everything you need to know about Ralph & Katie on BBC One…

Ralph & Katie begins this October on BBC One (Credit: BBC)

What is Ralph & Katie about?

Ralph & Katie follows The A Word characters as they try to navigate marriage and living alone for the first time.

The characters got married in the third series of The A Word in an adorable ceremony.

The characters quickly became fan favourites, so it’s no surprise that BBC One gave them their on own spin-off show!

The BBC told us that the show will explore “issues faced by all newlyweds, but with an added ingredient in the mix being that the couple has Down’s syndrome”.

Ralph & Katie follows their first year of married life with each episode featuring a new challenge for the newlyweds.

Leon Harrop and Sarah Gordy are reprising their roles… (Credit: BBC)

Who is in the cast of Ralph & Katie?

Leon Harrop returns to reprise his role as Ralph Wilson, who he played in The A Word from 2016 until the series finale in 2020.

Sarah Gordy also returns as Katie; she joined The A word in the third series. You might recognise her from her roles in Call The Midwife and The Long Call.

Waterloo Road actress Pooky Quesnel reprises her role as Louise Wilson, Ralph’s mother, as she copes with her son living independently for the first time.

Coronation Street actor Dylan Brady joins the cast as Danny, a new support worker for Ralph and Katie.

River City actress Jamie Marie Leary plays Katie’s friend and colleague at the bakery.

Craig Cash from The Royle Family also joins the cast as Brian, Ralph & Katie’s new neighbour.

Matt Greenwood, Nigel Betts and Sherry Baines also join the cast.

Ralph & Katie starts this October! (Credit: BBC)

How many episodes of Ralph & Katie are there?

Ralph & Katie has six episodes in the spin-off, each episode will be 30 minutes long.

Each episode will feature a new challenge for the newlyweds as they navigate living alone, their careers and friends and family.

When does the show start?

Ralph & Katie begins on Wednesday October 5 at 9pm on BBC One.

The second episode follows the next Wednesday at the later time of 9:30 pm.

Is there a Ralph & Katie trailer?

Yes – you can watch the trailer for Ralph & Katie here!

The adorable trailer shows Ralph and Katie as they begin their journey into married life.

The show continues the humour from The A Word, as Ralph has cheekily reminded their smart speaker to tell Katie to “get him a beer”.

Ralph & Katie begins on Wednesday October 5 at 9pm on BBC One. Episodes will also be available on iPlayer after airing.

