Lucy in The Long Call: How did Sarah Gordy become famous and who did she play in The A Word?

One of the breakout stars of The Long Call on ITV is Sarah Gordy.

It’s not the first time drama fans have seen Sarah in action, and she’s been a pioneering performer for a decade.

But how did she become famous, and when is The A Word spin-off series Ralph and Katie coming to our screens?

Sarah stars as Lucy in The Long Call (Credit: ITV)

Who is Lucy in The Long Call?

In The Long Call, Sarah plays Lucy Craddle – a young woman who works at The Woodyard and is somehow linked to murder victim Simon Walden.

Lucy also has a very over-protective dad called Maurice who has made it clear that he will stop at nothing to make sure she doesn’t come to harm.

However, with things hotting up in the crime drama, Lucy is still in the frame.

Could she really have killed Simon Walden?

Could Lucy be in the frame for murder? (Credit: ITV)

What else has Sarah been in?

Away from The Long Call, 45-year-old Sarah has forged a pioneering career.

She started her stint in acting in BBC drama Peak Practice, and then in 2010 she landed the role of Lady Pamela Holland in BBC One’s Upstairs Downstairs.

Later, in 2014, Sarah popped up in Call The Midwife.

Playing Sally Harper, Sarah’s character was a young woman with Down’s Syndrome who fell pregnant to a man with cerebral palsy.

Creator Heidi Thomas said she wanted to highlight attitudes to those with physical and intellectual disabilities in the 1950s.

Sarah won an army of fans by playing Katie in The A Word (Credit: BBC)

Who did Sarah play in The A Word?

Sarah became a household name in 2019 when she joined the cast of hit BBC One drama, The A Word.

Playing Katie, her storyline with Ralph and their subsequent wedding, melted the hearts of viewers up and down the UK.

Ralph and Katie became so popular, they got their own spin-off series.

The BBC says Ralph and Katie will track their first year of married life, with each 30-minute episode featuring a different story focusing on the domestic challenges faced by the newlyweds.

These challenges are faced by all newlyweds, but with the added fact that they have Down’s Syndrome.

Although the writers have been announced, the BBC has yet to name a transmission date

Sarah received an MBE (Credit: YouTube/Channel 5 news)

Lucy in The Long Call: When was Sarah awarded an MBE?

In November 2018, Sarah was given an MBE for services to the arts and people with disabilities.

In doing so, Sarah became the first woman with disabilities to receive the title.

And, the following year, she received an honour Doctor Of Laws degree from the University of Nottingham.

Sarah’s groundbreaking work doesn’t end there, either – in 2014 she played a character without disabilities in the play Crocodiles at the Manchester Royal Exchange Theatre.