Coronation Street: Big Quiz 2021

It’s nearly 2022 and a lot has happened in Coronation Street this year, but can you remember everything that happened?

Here’s Entertainment Daily’s big Corrie 2021 quiz. Now grab a pen and paper and see if you can get all 50 questions right. No cheating!

1. Who did Summer Spellman have a big crush on?

A) Simon Barlow

B) Daniel Osbourne

C) Corey Brent

Do you remember who Summer had a crush on? (Credit: ITV)

2. What is the name of the drug lord who killed Natasha Blakeman?

A) Will Smith

B) Harvey Gaskell

C) Harvey Mellor

3. What is the name of the homeless man who helped Kelly and got caught up in the Speed Daal fire?

A) Stu Carpenter

B) Stu Smith

C) Stu Brooks

4. Who stepped in to walk Emma Brooker down the aisle at her wedding (which didn’t go ahead)?

A) Audrey Roberts

B) Gemma Winter

C) Tracy McDonald

5. Actresses Rebecca Ryan and Tina O’Brien, who play Lydia and Sarah Barlow, worked together on another popular show. Which show was it?

A) Casualty

B) Clocking off

C) Waterloo Road

This isn’t the first time Rebecca and Tina have worked together (Credit: ITV)

6. Earlier this year Kelly was sent to prison for Seb Franklin’s murder. How long was she sentenced for?

A) Life with a minimum of 12 years

B) Life with a minimum of 15 years

C) Life with a minimum of 17 years

7. Which of these Corrie stars has NOT done I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

A) Sair Khan

B) Simon Gregson

C) Alan Halsall

8. In November, Abi asked stepson Jack Webster if she could adopt him, but who is his biological mother?

A) Claire Peacock

B) Tina McIntyre

C) Molly Dobbs

9. Who played a part in Ryan and Alya’s split?

A) Daisy Midgeley

B) Asha Alahan

C) Amy Barlow

10. Kelly is the daughter of which famous Corrie villain?

A) Pat Phelan

B) Richard Hillman

C) Rick Neelan

11. Who tricked Simon Barlow into delivering drugs?

A) Corey Brent

B) Jacob Hay

C) Eli Higginson

12. Recently Faye Windass was released from prison, what was her crime?

A) Setting fire to Ray Crosby’s car

B) Smashing up the Bistro

C) Attacking Adam Barlow

13. Who did Jenny cheat on her husband, Johnny, with?

A) Ronnie Bailey

B) Ed Bailey

C) Michael Bailey

14. Where did Gail Platt go to get away from her bickering family?

A) India

B) Portugal

C) Thailand

15. Curtis Delamere first arrived earlier this year and lied that his father was dead. What is his father’s name?

A) Ned

B) Nigel

C) Neville

16. Who bought the Rovers Return Inn this year?

A) Jenny Connor

B) Daisy Midgeley

C) Ronnie Bailey

17. Daniel Osbourne was left a house by his mother Denise. How much is the house worth?

A) £300k

B) £400k

C) £500k

18. Who did Tyrone leave Fiz for?

A) Alina Pop

B) Emma Brooker

C) Nina Lucas

19. Who did Imran cheat on Toyah with?

A) Sally Metcalfe

B) Abi Franklin

C) Sarah Barlow

20. Earlier this year, Gail found out that her father died. What is his name?

A) Ted Page

B) Ted Roberts

C) Ted Platt

21. When was Michael and Grace’s daughter, Glory, born?

A) February 2021

B) March 2021

C) April 2021

22. Rita’s foster daughter Sharon Bentley returned in 2021. It was revealed she is related to the drug lord in question 2, but how?

A) She’s his aunt

B) She’s his cousin

C) She’s his sister

23. Earlier this year, Sean and Daisy began selling products for a multi-level marketing company. What was the company called?

A) Double Glammy

B) Weatherfield Beauty

C) Glammy products

Who did Sean and Daisy sell products for? (Credit: ITV)

24. Dev had a one-night stand with one of his friends earlier this year. Who did he sleep with?

A) Sharon Bentley

B) Tracy Barlow

C) Bernie Winter

25. Tyrone’s ex-girlfriend and Ruby’s mother Kirsty Soames died off-screen. How did she die?

A) Car Crash

B) Heart attack

C) Aneurysm

26. What is Steve McDonald’s fundraising target for Oliver’s fund?

A) £50,000

B) £100,000

C) £150,000

27. Who set fire to Alina and Tyrone’s flat?

A) Ruby Dobbs

B) Hope Stape

C) Fiz Stape

28. Throughout 2021, Coronation Street has followed social distancing measures in order to protect cast and crew through the pandemic.

In June, the soap aired it’s first post-pandemic kiss with two actors. Which two characters kissed without using social distancing measures or camera trickery?

A) Tyrone Dobbs and Alina Pop

B) James Bailey and Danny Tomlinson

C) Daisy Midgeley and Daniel Osbourne

29. Todd discovered the ashes of which Corrie villain in the funeral directors:

A) Rick Neelan

B) Richard Hillman

C) Pat Phelan

30. What was the name of the Halloween themed event hosted by Debbie Webster?

A) Horrornation Street

B) Horror House on Coronation Street

C) Webster’s House of Horrors

31. Legendary character Norris Cole died this year, but what part of the street did he tease held a secret at his funeral?

A) The paperboy statue outside the Kabin

B) The bench in Victoria Garden

C) The bus stop outside Audrey’s salon

Norris died this year (Credit: ITV)

32. Who is the mother of Sean’s son, Dylan?

A) Claire Peacock

B) Becky Granger

C) Violet Wilson

33. Earlier this year, a new partnership was announced between Coronation Street and a mobile network. Which mobile network is it?

A) EE

B) O2

C) Three

34. Emma Brooker was due to get married this month. Which of these guys has Emma NOT dated?

A) David Platt

B) Seb Franklin

C) Craig Tinker

35. George Shuttleworth found out he’s distantly related to which Coronation Street legend?

A) Roy Cropper

B) Ken Barlow

C) Gail Platt

36. Tim’s mum, Elaine, had shares in which Coronation Street business?

A) Street Cars

B) The Bistro

C) Speed Daal

37. Zeedan’s second ex-wife Marrium recently arrived in Weatherfield, but what was the name of his first wife?

A) Rana

B) Alya

C) Kate

38. Earlier this year, nasty comments were left on Oliver’s fund social media page about the money being misused. Who posted the comments?

A) Bernie Winter

B) Cathy Matthews

C) Abi Franklin

39. What’s the name of Ronnie Bailey’s estranged wife?

A) Kat

B) Kirsty

C) Kim

40. Which Corrie star celebrated 20 years this year?

A) Alan Halsall

B) Jennie McAlpine

C) Andy Whyment

Kel plays troublesome Laura (Credit: ITV)

41. Kel Allen, who plays Laura Neelan, appeared in Coronation Street in 2018 playing a different character. Which character did she play?

A) Elsa Tilsley

B) Lulu Lockett

C) Hannah Gilmore

42. How many people currently live at Eileen Grimshaw’s house (No.11 Coronation Street)?

A) Three

B) Four

C) Five

43. What was the name of Evelyn’s lover who turned out to have a wife?

A) Arthur

B) Archie

C) Albert

44. Coronation Street partnered up with which Estate Agent to put the Rovers on the market?

A) Savills

B) Hunters Estate Agents & Lettings Agent

C) Purple Bricks

45. Coronation Street star Colson Smith released a documentary on YouTube abut his weight loss journey, what was it called?

A) Tired Of Being The Fat Kid

B) Bored Of Being The Fat Kid

C) Fed Up Of Being The Fat Kid

46. Jude Riordan, who plays Sam Blakeman, has a regular role in another popular TV show. Which TV show is it?

A) Brassic

B) Casualty

C) Vera

Jude Riordan has a regular role on another show (Credit: ITV)

47. Which of these Corrie stars is not related to one of their co-stars?

A) Ellie Leach

B) Isabella Flanagan

C) Harriet Bibby

48) What did Hope and Ruby name the pigeon they rescued on Christmas Day?

A) Jack

B) Vera

C) Cassandra

49) This year, Freda returned to the cobbles. Which Corrie legend is she related to?

A) Ken Barlow

B) Emily Bishop

C) Rita Tanner

50) What are the names of Abi’s twins?

A) Carl and Lola

B) Chuck and Leslie

C) Charlie and Lexi

When you’ve finished, you can check the answers below. No cheating!

Answers

1 B, 2 B, 3 A, 4 C, 5 C, 6 B, 7 C, 8 C, 9 A, 10 C, 11 B, 12 C, 13 A, 14 C, 15 C, 16 A, 17 B, 18 A, 19 B, 20 A, 21 B, 22 A, 23 A, 24 C, 25 C, 26 B, 27 B, 28 B, 29 C, 30 A, 31 A, 32 C, 33 A, 34 C, 35 C, 36 C, 37 A, 38 B, 39 A, 40 B, 41 B, 42 A, 43 A, 44 C, 45 B, 46 A, 47 C, 48 B, 49) C, 50 C.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

