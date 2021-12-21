Coronation Street fans call out plot hole in Emma and Curtis’s wedding storyline

Coronation Street fans have been questioning why Emma‘s mum Fiona Middleton and half-brother Morgan Middleton weren’t at Emma and Curtis‘s wedding.

In 2019 it was revealed Emma is actually the daughter of former cobbles resident Fiona Middleton and Steve McDonald.

Emma’s half-brother, Morgan, briefly returned to screens to support Emma after the death of John Brooker, the man Emma believed to be her biological father until his death.

Fiona is Emma’s mother (Credit: ITV)

Although she struggled when she found out Steve is her biological dad, the two have grown closer.

This year Emma met Curtis Delamere.

Curtis told Emma and her family he is dying from a heart condition. However Emma recently found out Curtis has been lying about his medical condition.

Curtis revealed he has a Factitious disorder, which is a mental disorder in which someone deceives others by appearing sick. They do this by deliberately producing, feigning or exaggerating symptoms.

Coronation Street fans question why Fiona and Morgan weren’t at Emma’s wedding

Emma decided to forgive Curtis. The couple were due to get married in last night’s episode (Monday, December 20).

However Steve had trusted Curtis to transfer the £100k he raised to the mitochondrial charity.

Curtis and Emma’s wedding didn’t go ahead (Credit: ITV)

When he found out the money didn’t go through, Emma’s half-sister Amy, who knows about Curtis’s lies, told Steve the truth.

Soon Curtis arrived at the venue but not long later, Steve turned up with Craig. Curtis was asked to come to the police station as he had been accused of stealing the money.

However fans were wondering why Emma’s mum and brother weren’t attending her wedding.

Does Fiona even know her Daughter was supposedly getting Married & what about Emma's Brother Morgan?Surely he'd turn up? Instead it was literally just Tracy & Gemma really? #Corrie 🤔 — Grianne Doherty (@GrianneDoherty1) December 20, 2021

We couldn't get Fiona or Morgan. But we get Audrey nagging?!#Corrie — Town and Country Web Soap (@bredrew2) December 20, 2021

So Fiona not going to be at her daughter's wedding #Corrie — pete leo (@homebrew19721) December 20, 2021

Is Emma’s mother coming for the wedding?

Been a long while since we saw Fiona in #Corrie — Lefty Lainie 🐈‍⬛ (@ElaineWharton1) December 17, 2021

Thank god for Tracy, only one displaying common sense. Did Emma not have a life or mates she could call upon before Weatherfield? And where is Fiona. #corrie — TV watcher (@TVprattle) December 10, 2021

While it was never addressed why Fiona and Morgan weren’t at the wedding, Fiona does live in Australia.

So Fiona’s not going to be at her daughter’s wedding?

This means she may not have been able to travel over due to Covid.

However Morgan is living in London.

