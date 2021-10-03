Ridley Road is the perfect Sunday night drama from BBC One – not least because it introduces a new actress in the cast who is destined for big things.

So who is Agnes O’Casey, who plays Vivien Epstein?

And who else is in the cast of the 1960s drama? You won’t be disappointed!

Here’s everything you need to know…

Agnes O’Casey as Vivien Epstein in Ridley Road (Credit: BBC One)

Read more: Adrian Dunbar to star in new ITV crime drama Ridley as a retired cop

Ridley Road cast – Agnes O’Casey as Vivien

Ridley Road is the latest slick series BBC One is offering on Sunday nights – and Agnes O’Casey’s character is right in the centre of the drama.

She plays Vivien Epstein, a young Jewish hairdresser who walks out on her wedding in 1962.

Vivien goes in search of her lost love Jack in London – but is shocked to see him apparently at a rally by a neo-Nazi movement.

However, she soon discovers that he and her estranged uncle are agents for a secret underground movement battling against far-right extremism – a cause she soon joins.

Agnes O’Casey has never been on TV before.

Ridley Road marks her first significant television part, but we’re pretty sure it won’t be her last!

In fact, she’ll soon appear in the film Longbourn, about the lives of the servants of Longbourn House, home to the Bennet family of Jane Austen’s Pride & Prejudice.

She’s previously appeared in theatre productions.

Her great-grandfather was Irish dramatist Seán O’Casey.

Ridley Road cast – Tamzin Outhwaite as Barbara

Former EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite – aka Melanie Owen – stars as Barbara in Ridley Road.

As well as her famous soap role, Tamzin is also known for her roles in Hotel Babylon, The Fixer and Dun’ Breeding.

Tamzin, 50, played DCI Sasha Miller in New Tricks from 2013 to 2015.

Tamzin Outhwaite as Barbara in Ridley Road (Credit: BBC One)

Read more: David Tennant cast as Alexander Litvinenko in ITV poison drama – when will it be on?

Tom Varey plays Jack Morris

Tom Varey stars as Vivien’s love interest Jack Morris.

Jack is a member of an anti-fascist movement.

When he goes missing, Vivien decides to join the group and fight.

Actor Tom made his first TV appearance in 2014 when he portrayed Bert Middleton in The Village.

He’s seen starred as Cley Cerwyn in Game of Thrones, Will Simpson in Ackley Bridge and PC Stuart O’Connell in No Offence.

Tom Varey as Jack Morris in Ridley Road (Credit: BBC One)

Rory Kinnear portrays Colin Jordan

Rory Kinnear has the challenging role of playing real-life fascist Colin Jordan, who led the NSM and was a prominent far-right voice until his death in 2009.

The actor is well respected for his many roles across TV and film – most notably, perhaps, his performance as Tanner in the Bond franchise.

Rory, 43, has portrayed Peter Craft in Penny Dreadful, Minister Panin in Catherine the Great, and Stephen Lyons in Years and Years.

Anybody over 40ish will remember his famous comedian dad Roy Kinnear, who was a popular face on TV in the 60s, 70s and 80s.

Tragically, Roy Kinnear fell from a horse during the making of The Return of the Musketeers.

He sustained a broken pelvis and internal bleeding and died the next day from a heart attack.

He was 54 years old at the time of his death in 1988.

Rory’s older sister Karina was born quadriplegic and had learning difficulties.

She died from Coronavirus in May 2020.

Rory Kinnear as fascist Colin Jordan in Ridley Road (Credit: BBC One)

Ridley Road cast: Eddie Marsan is Soly Malinovsky

Eddie Marsan plays the fictional Soly Malinovsky, leader of an antifascist organisation by the name of 62 Group.

The actor, 53, has been on our screens for more than three decades.

Most recently, he’s portrayed Terry in Ray Donovan, Paul Britton in Deceit and Arwel in The Pact.

He’s perhaps most famous for his award-winning role of Scott in the film Happy-Go-Lucky in 2008.

He’s also starred in Deadpool 2, Jonathan Strange and Mr Norrell, Criminal Justice and Little Dorrit.

Actor Eddie Marsan as Soly Malinovsky in Ridley Road (Credit: BBC One)

Ridley Road cast: Tracy-Ann Oberman stars as Nancy Malinovsky

Tracy-Ann, 55, portrays Nancy Malinovsky in the cast of Ridley Road.

Of course, soap fans will know Tracy-Ann best for playing Chrissie Watts in EastEnders.

But she’s also well known for her comedic roles in Big Train, Friday Night Dinner, After Life and Toast of London (a totally underrated comedy series in our book).

Tracy-Ann has also starred in Bromwell High, Doctor Who, Monroe, New Tricks and Code 404.

Tracy-Ann Oberman portrays Nancy Malinovsky in Ridley Road (Credit: BBC One)

Ridley Road cast

Meanwhile, completing the impressive cast is Sex Education star Samantha Spiro as Liza Epstein.

Rita Tushingham, star of A Taste of Honey, plays Nettie Jones.

Allan Corduner plays Rabbi Leslie Lehrer, Nigel Betts is Gary Burns, Gabriel Akuwudike stars as Stevie, and James Craze appears as Jeff Jones.

Meanwhile Danny Hatchard is Lee, Will Keen is David Epstein, and Julia Krynke plays Roza.

Ethan Moorhouse, Preston Nyman, Danny Sykes, Hannah Traylen and Henry Wilton-Hunt also star.

Ridley Road starts on Sunday October 03 2021 at 9pm on BBC One.

Are you planning to watch Ridley Road? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.