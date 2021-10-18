Conspiracy thriller The Trick on BBC One is an excellent film based on the real events of ‘Climategate’ in 2009 – and it has a cast you’d be sorry to miss.

So who stars in the feature-length film about climate scientist Phil Jones, whose life was upended when he was accused of lying about global warming?

Here’s everything you need to know!

Jason Watkins and Victoria Hamilton star in The Trick (Credit: BBC One)

The Trick cast on BBC One – Jason Watkins plays Phil Jones

Jason Watkins, 54, portrays the traumatised professor Phil Jones.

He finds himself at the centre of the media storm when his life is torn apart by hackers.

In 2009, cyberterrorists hacked into Phil Jones’ computers.

They doctored evidence and Phil was denounced for making up lies about global warning.

He hadn’t – but the public didn’t know that.

The ever-brilliant Jason Watkins is probably best know for playing the wrongly accused schoolteacher in The Lost Honour of Christopher Jefferies.

He’s also starred as Harold Wilson in The Crown, Brian Masters in Des, Simon Harwood in W1A and Gavin in Trollied.

Most recently, of course, the immensely likeable actor has portrayed DS Dodds in McDonald & Dodds on ITV1.

Victoria Hamilton is Ruth Jones

Actress Victoria Hamilton, 50, portrays Ruth Jones, the protective wife of Phil Jones.

Victoria is probably most famous for her roles in The Crown and Doctor Foster.

She played The Queen Mother in the first two seasons of The Crown, and long-suffering wife Anna in Doctor Foster.

Victoria portrayed the same character in BBC One’s Life, but had reinvented herself as Belle.

Viewers will also know her for her roles in Victoria and Albert, Mansfield Park, Babyfather, The Game, Scoop, Cobra, Deep State and Lark Rise to Candleford.

Actor George MacKay portrays Sam Bowen in The Trick (Credit: BBC One)

The Trick cast – George MacKay is Sam Bowen

George MacKay appears as Sam Bowen, a young father and a PR strategist, drafted in to help Phil Jones tell his side of the story.

Hollywood actor George, 29, is famous for playing the lead role in the heartbreaking WWI film 1917.

He portrayed Lance Corporal Schofield (no relation to Phillip) in the Oscar-nominated 2019 film.

George played Ned Kelly in the 2018 film True History of the Kelly Gang, Bodevan in 2016’s Captain Fantastic and Davy in Sunshine on Leith.

The actor isn’t Scottish, though, he was born in Hammersmith in London.

Neil Wallis is portrayed by Jerome Flynn in The Trick (Credit: BBC One)

Jerome Flynn stars as Neil Wallis

Actor Jerome Flynn, 58, portrays Neil Wallis, Sam’s co-worker, who specialises in crisis management.

No matter how hard Jerome works, he’ll probably always be known as one half of Robson and Jerome.

Robson Green and Jerome Flynn starred in Soldier Soldier together between 1991 and 1995, and went on the form the chart-topping duo Robson and Jerome.

Jerome went on to portray Hector in Black Mirror, and Detective Inspector Bennet Drake in Ripper Street.

More recently, he appeared in John Wick 3 and Game of Thrones as Bronn.

Aneirin Hughes as Trevor Davies in The Trick (Credit: BBC One)

The Trick cast – Aneirin Hughes plays Trevor Davies

Welsh actor Aneirin Hughes portrays Trevor Davies in The Trick.

Trevor is the former head of the University of East Anglia’s Climate Research Unit.

Aneirin, 63, played Tom Howells in Keeping Faith, Chief Supt Brian Prosser in Hinterland and Andy Jones on EastEnders.

He’s also starred as Sir Fraser Anderson in Holby City, and Neil Haughton in Judge John Deed.

Adrian Edmondson as Edward Acton in The Trick on BBC One (Credit: BBC)

Adrian Edmondson stars as Edward Acton

Comedian turned actor Adrian Edmondson, 64, plays Edward Acton.

Academic Edward was the Vice Chancellor Professor at The University of East Anglia.

Of course, Adrian is best known for his comic roles in The Young Ones and Bottom, which he performed with his comedy partner Rik Mayall.

He turned to more serious roles later, and has starred as Percy ‘Abra’ Durant in Holby City, DCI Warner in Prey, and Count Ilya Rostov in War and Peace.

He’s also appeared in Cheat, Bancroft, Save Me, The Pact and Back to Life.

Soap fans will know him as Daniel Cook in EastEnders, a role he played from 2019 to 2020.

Rhashan Stone as Gareth Ellmann in The Trick (Credit: BBC One)

The Trick cast – Rhashan Stone is Gareth Ellmann

Fifty-one-year-old Rhashan portrays Gareth Ellmann, a specialist in computer technology and cyberterrorism.

Gareth assists the police team investigating the hack.

Viewers know the actor best for his roles in Keeping Faith, Eve, Apple Tree Yard, Baptiste, and Black Mirror.

Most recently, he’s portrayed Alice’s possible love interest in Finding Alice, and long suffering husband Fraser in Hollington Drive.

David Calder as Sir David King in The Trick (Credit: BBC One)

David Calder portrays Sir David King

Actor David Calder plays Sir David King, previously the Government’s Chief Scientific Advisor from 2000 to 2007.

Sir David received an Officier of the French Legion d’Honneur’ in 2009, for work which has contributed to responding to the climate and energy challenge.

David, 75, has been on our screens for more than five decades.

He most recently played John Cobden in Time, Geoff in Motherland, and Terry Perkins in The Hatton Garden Job.

David’s also known for his roles in Bramwell, Titanic, Cracker and the 2013 Chris Hemsworth film Rush.

Pooky Quesnel as Stella Acton in The Trick (Credit: BBC One)

The Trick cast – Pooky Quesnel is Stella Acton

Actress Pooky, 55, plays Edward Acton’s wife Stella Acton.

She has recently played Maxine in Wolfe, Mandy in Two Weeks to Live, and Louise Wilson in The A Word.

Pooky has also starred in The Victim, W1A, The Guilty and Scott & Bailey.

The TV star portrayed Olga Fitzgerald in Waterloo Road between 2014 and 2015.

The Trick airs on Monday October 18 2021 at 8:30pm on BBC One.

