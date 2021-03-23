In latest Piers Morgan news, the star has been keeping busy after quitting GMB two weeks ago.

The presenter, 55, handed in his notice the same day he stormed off-air after a row with colleague Alex Beresford about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview.

Since that tumultuous day, what has Piers been up to, and where will he end up?

Piers quit GMB two weeks ago (Credit: ITV)

What happened after Piers Morgan left GMB?

After the fallout from the resignation, Piers has kept anything but a low-profile.

Immediately after he left GMB, he tweeted out a message saying that the breakfast show had finally overtaken its rival, BBC Breakfast, in the ratings… on his last day.

He said his “work was done”.

In the days immediately after the shock news, he also thanked GMB colleagues and crew.

Could Piers be joining another news channel? (Credit: w8media / SplashNews.com)

What’s next for Piers?

As an online petition to bring him back to GMB surpassed 220,000 signees, discussion soon turned to his future.

Speculation that he could be joining Andrew Neil’s new news channel – GB News – abounded.

Bookies Paddy Power offered odds of 4/6 on that Piers would join the network.

A spokesperson said: “GB News is the most likely destination for his next role, but could he actually join friend and sparring partner Alan Sugar on The Apprentice instead?”

However, Piers has not totally severed ties with ITV as last week he presented another episode of Life Stories and will continue to present the show.

He’s been keeping busy at home!

Despite leaving GMB Piers has also been active on his favourite social media platform, Twitter.

He has continued to wage war against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, most recently pouring scorn on the royal couple’s claims they married before their ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

He also branded Jedward “talentless clowns” in an online spat about the merits of Winston Churchill.

However, away from the limelight, it looks as though at home his wife Celia Walden is making sure he’s busy.

She shared an Instagram snap of Piers doing the vacuuming under her strict guidance!

