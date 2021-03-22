Piers Morgan has reignited his feud with Meghan Markle following reports she and Prince Harry didn’t marry in secret.

The 55-year-old presenter previously stepped down as host on GMB, after refusing to apologise over his comments about the Duchess of Sussex, 39.

Now, Piers has been taken yet another swipe at Meghan on Twitter.

Piers Morgan has taken another swipe at Meghan Markle (Credit: SplashNews.com)

It comes shortly after reports claimed the couple didn’t tie the knot days before their Windsor Castle wedding.

Meghan suggested the secret ceremony took place during their interview with Oprah Winfrey.

However, Stephen Borton – the former chief clerk at the Faculty Office – has claimed the service wasn’t the official wedding.

What did Piers Morgan say about Meghan Markle?

Naturally, Piers couldn’t help but comment on the revelation.

Retweeting an online news article, he simply added: “Do we still have to believe her?”

Fans flocked to comment on the post, with one saying: “In all seriousness, why do you care so much?”

Do we still have to believe her? https://t.co/iL6tTKHmn8 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 22, 2021

A second shared: “God forbid someone have a private unofficial ceremony before the whole world invaded their life.”

Meanwhile, a third appeared to agree with Piers.

They wrote: “Another lie exposed… they’ll all unravel, one by one. This woman is a whirlwind of destruction!”

Did Meghan and Harry get married in secret?

According to Mr Borton, the pair officially wed at St George’s Chapel in Windsor.

He also claims Meghan was “obviously confused” and “misinformed”.

Mr Borton told The Sun: “They did not marry three days earlier in front of the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Meghan claimed she and Harry married in their ‘backyard’ (Credit: CBS/Harpo Productions)

“The Special Licence I helped draw up enabled them to marry at St George’s Chapel in Windsor and what happened there on 19 May 2018 and was seen by millions around the world was the official wedding as recognised by the Church of England and the law.”

In addition, he shared: “What I suspect they did was exchange some simple vows they had perhaps written themselves, and which is fashionable, and said that in front of the Archbishop or, and more likely, it was a simple rehearsal.”

According to the publication, the couple’s wedding certificate shows the formalities took place on May 19, 2018, at Windsor Castle.

Meanwhile, during her interview with Oprah, the pregnant star revealed the private service took place days before the wedding.

Meghan said: “We called the Archbishop and we just said, ‘Look, this spectacle is for the world but we want our union between us.

“The vows that we have framed is just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.”

