In latest Piers Morgan news, the former daytime TV star got into an almighty Twitter scrap with Jedward today (Monday March 15).

The ex-GMB host, 55, may have quit his day job but it hasn’t stopped him pontificating on the news from his Twitter account.

When Jedward – John and Edward Grimes – continued to troll him over the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle affair, he bit back.

What’s the latest Piers Morgan news?

The Irish pop stars have been hugely critical of the former breakfast TV host and his views on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

After he quit the show in the wake of a furious on-air debate with weather correspondent Alex Beresford over the royal couple, he took to Twitter, quoting Winston Churchill.

The quote read: “Some people’s idea of free speech is that they are free to say what they like.

“But if anyone says anything back, that is an outrage.”

Last night the pair jabbed Piers some more, saying: “Get that Winston Churchill statue and [bleep] it into Piers Morgan’s back garden it has no place in today’s society!

“If something suspicious happens to us!

“We aren’t gonna be silenced! Just for future reference in case anything happens!”

“Talentless clowns”

Piers soon hit back, calling the siblings “talentless clowns”.

He said: “a) I’d be honoured to have that statue in my garden.

I’d be honoured to have that statue in my garden.

“b) Churchill saved Britain from the Nazis & contributed more to society every time he breathed than you talentless disrespectful clowns have done in your combined 58 years of gormless tuneless imbecility.”

What happened to Piers on Mother’s Day?

After a tumultuous week for the ex-GMB host, he was trolled by supporters of Meghan on Mother’s Day.

Piers shared an image of himself as a baby with his mother and wished her a happy Mother’s Day.

However, some followers saw it as an opportunity to take a shot at him.

“Shame you can’t show Meghan the same respect you show your mother,” one angry user responded.

