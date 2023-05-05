OPINION: 10 reasons why I’m A Celebrity… South Africa is the best thing on TV right now

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa is the best thing on TV right now, with every single episode bringing the drama.

Just this week, we’ve seen Dean Gaffney and Joe Swash debase themselves by drinking blended maggots, shaken cow vagina and other truly revolting combinations.

There’s been ‘bullying’, bravery and breakdowns. As well as the brilliant observational asides from hosts Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly.

Here’s the top 10 reasons why I’m A Celebrity… South Africa is the best thing on TV right now.

Ant and Dec remain one of the biggest reasons to watch I’m A Celebrity… South Africa (Credit: ITV)

10. The format change hasn’t ruined it

While some viewers were sceptical about the fact I’m A Celebrity… South Africa isn’t live, I actually think the format change hasn’t damaged the show at all.

In fact, I could even argue that it’s enhanced the show. Although I love getting the chance to cast my vote, I’m often left furious by the members of the public who don’t agree with me! This time, though, the celebrities have to vote for each other. It’s a wicked twist, which adds a new level of tension to the show.

This week, Amir Khan heroically fell on his sword when he told his campmates to vote him out as he was missing his family. But it won’t be so easy next time. I predict some serious backstabbing towards the end. Imagine The Traitors, but with bigger egos!

Likewise, the fact that it’s in South Africa and not Australia barely affects the show. Although I’d be lying if I said I didn’t miss grumpy Kiosk Kev.

9. I’m A Celebrity… South Africa doesn’t drag on

Some reality TV shows seem to drag on for ages. Big Brother lasts the whole summer, usually around six weeks. Love Island, meanwhile, typically airs for around eight weeks. That is many, many hours of viewing time. And, if you have a reality-TV-hating-husband like me, then your marriage might seriously be on the line.

I’m A Celebrity, however, is a succinct three weeks, which is a perfectly-formed series. Not enough time to get bored, more than enough time to make up your mind about the celebs.

The final episode of I’m A Celebrity… South Africa will air on Friday, May 12, 2023 on ITV1 and ITVX. But was actually filmed several months ago.

The original cast of I’m A Celebrity… South Africa (Credit: ITV)

8. There are villains and heroes in I’m A Celebrity… South Africa

Like all good TV shows, I’m A Celebrity… South Africa has its heroes and villains. This unites us as viewers. Like a pantomime performance, I watch from home and try to work out who has honest motives, and who hasn’t.

Although this series does not have a public vote, we remain judge and executioner. The public has a large part to play in who will go on to have success after the show.

This year, Paul Burrell has been accused of being a bully (boo, hiss), as has Janice Dickinson. Meanwhile, Helen Flanagan has heroically overcome her fears.

We need someone to rally against, and someone to love. I’m A Celebrity… South Africa provides this perfectly.

7. Unlikely bromances and friendships

In every series of I’m A Celebrity, there are unlikely friendships that form between the celebs. And it’s really heartwarming to watch.

Sometimes the most bizarre people become good friends. And this year’s special legend edition is no exception. I have to admit, I choked up when Fatima Whitbread and Carol Vorderman completed their recent trial, Tanks of Torment.

The two women are both the same age, but from very different walks of life. Even Fatima joked that Carol was the brains, while the former Olympian provided the brawn.

They completed the task, and it was a touching example of sisterhood. I’m not afraid to say I felt emotional when the women hugged, and agreed to keep Carol’s tears a secret from the rest of the camp.

Meanwhile, the bromance between Phil Tufnell and Shaun Ryder was cut cruelly short. But I could have watched them joshing around all day.

Carol Vorderman and Fatima Whitbread are sisterhood goals on I’m A Celebrity… South Africa (Credit: ITV1)

6. The reality show element

At the end of the day, I’m A Celebrity… South Africa is a reality TV show, and that’s what makes it so compelling. Whether they are celebrities or ‘normal’ members of the public, the genre continues to work because it’s a social experiment.

I will always find it fascinating to see how people will react when they are away from home, hungry, tired, and having to confront some pretty awful challenges.

Some will rise, and some will fall. Some will cope well, while others will throw their toys out of the hammock. Either way, I’ve got the popcorn.

5. I’m A Celebrity… South Africa transports us far away from home

Although most of the show is filmed in a makeshift camp, we do occasionally get a glimpse of South Africa. While many of us probably will never get the chance to visit the country, we can get a glimpse here.

For around an hour every weeknight, viewers can be transported to another country. Footage of Helen, Amir and Myleene’s terrifying height trial also showed the beautiful plains of the park.

This series was filmed in South Africa’s Kruger National Park, 250 miles from Johannesburg. It’s famous for being one of the largest game reserves in Africa, covering an area of more than 7,500 square miles.

It’s actually the filming location of the Australian version of I’m A Celebrity!

Helen Flanagan smiles after conquering her fears on I’m A Celebrity… South Africa (Credit: ITV1)

4. The trials

Of course, the trials are still one of the main reasons for tuning in to I’m A Celebrity… South Africa. The eating trial never gets old – unless, of course, you’re watching Janice ‘I’m not eating it’ Dickinson and she’s refusing to take part.

Inevitably, a celeb or two will be forced to face their fears, and it’s always rewarding viewing. Helen Flanagan admits she was “pathetic” and “useless” when she first took part in 2012.

But, this year, she smashed a height trial that left pro boxer Amir quaking in his boots. I’m a sucker for anyone who feels the fear and does it anyway, and I’m A Celebrity is full of them.

And, in parallel with that, there are always some celebs who make the trials look a lot harder than they actually are. Step forward Paul Burrell… I have no words for your facial expressions on the very first day. You only had to put your hand in a bag for goodness sakes!

3. I’m A Celebrity… South Africa can still surprise us

Unlike other reality shows like MasterChef that have got a bit boring, I’m A Celebrity still manages to surprise us. Of course, this is largely due to the celebrities who take part.

This year, Janice promised to be one of the more entertaining campmates but, in my opinion, has proved herself to be anything but. Lazy, unwilling to participate, and sometimes pretty mean.

Meanwhile, Shaun was predicted as an early winner, but was one of the first celebs kicked off the show! And who could forget Gillian McKeith stumbling out of a box?

And naturally, I’ve always got time for a surprise snake bite, or vulture in camp!

Paul got up in the night to try and rally Fatima against Joe (Credit: ITV)

2. Celebrities show their true colours

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa works for the very reason countless series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! have worked before it.

The format has barely changed since the show launched in 2002 – give or take a few series filmed in Wales during Covid. And there’s a reason for this. Throwing celebrities together and pushing them to their limits is fascinating TV.

As a nation, we are obsessed with celebrity. Ask my daughters what they’d like to be when they grow up, and they’ll most likely say “famous”. Most of us would love the chance to get paid huge bucks and be on TV.

We admire celebs, and are often jealous of them. I’m A Celebrity… South Africa is one of the only TV series in which celebs show their weaknesses – warts and all.

And, eventually, every campmate shows their true colours – sometimes good, sometimes bad. Shaun Ryder recently accused Paul Burrell of faking it in the jungle, but the truth comes out in the end. And we are always watching!

1. Ant and Dec

The top reason why I’m A Celebrity… South Africa is the best thing on TV right now is, without a doubt, the hosts.

Ant and Dec remain the best presenting double act on television, and I could watch them all day. They are not afraid of teasing the celebs. In fact, that’s pretty much their job.

They are there sniggering during the trials, but can also be caring. Their cheeky side-eyes to camera tell us that they are enjoying filming the show as much as we enjoy watching it.

When presenters usually appear, that’s often my cue to make a large Bloody Mary, but I won’t miss a second of Ant and Dec’s banter.

They, and the show they host, are TV gold.

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa continues on weekdays on ITV1 at 9pm.

