I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is back, but not as we know it. Almost everything has changed… So where in Wales is I’m a Celebrity 2020 filmed?

Here’s everything you need to know about where hosts Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly and the contestants are holed up.

I’m a Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec returned with a new crop of celebs… But where is I’m a Celeb 2020 filmed? (Credit: ITV)

Where is the castle in I’m A Celeb?

This year, the celebs have swapped the jungle for somewhere more local. So, where in Wales is I’m a Celeb 2020?

The reality series is being filmed at Gwrych Castle in Conwy, North Wales, and at nearby Manorafon Farm Park.

Gwrych Castle is a Grade I listed 19th-century country house near Abergele in Conwy County Borough, Wales.

The castle and 250 acre estate are privately owned.

There is no public access at all to the main building due to its ruinous state. The terrain is often uneven, with many steep footpaths.

According to Gwrych Castle Preservation Trust, the impressive Welsh castle is fact pronounced ‘Goo-rreech’.

Ant and Dec usually travel to Australia’s New South Wales for the series but, because of travel restrictions, the location was changed to the UK.

These plans were again thrown into doubt when it was confirmed that Wales would be going into a firebreak lockdown to battle rising infections.

Luckily, because of a strict bubble system, the restrictions did not stop IAC from going ahead.

The Gwrych Castle Trust said in a tweet: “Following the announcement today from the First Minister, the overriding message is that filming CAN continue in Wales providing related activity cannot be undertaken from home, and there is full compliance with Welsh law. We cannot wait to see I’m a Celebrity on our screens!”

Who is the favourite to win?

Shane Richie swiftly became the viewers favourite after his hammock mishap.

Bookies odds show that former EastEnders star Shane will most likely win the 2020 series.

Shane, who played Alfie Moon on the BBC soap, is the favourite to be crowned the first ever King of the Castle, following the show’s move from the Australian Jungle to North Wales.

According to Oddschecker.com, bookies have odds of 11/4 on Shane winning this year’s series.

Close behind him is Jordan North (at 4/1), then Vernon Kay (11/2), Giovanna Fletcher (7/1) and Mo Farah (8/1).

Hollie Arnold and Victoria Derbyshire are the least likely to win I’m A Celeb, with odds of 40/1 on both.

Beverley Callard, AJ Pritchard and Jessica Plummer, meanwhile, have odds of 25/1, 20/1 and 10/1 respectively.

Former EastEnders star Shane Richie is currently the favourite to win I’m a Celebrity 2020 (Credit: ITV)

Who is taking part in IAC 2020?

The programme got underway on Sunday (November 15) evening, with Shane Richie joined by fellow soap actress Beverley Callard.

Paralympian Hollie Arnold, runner Mo Farah, dancer AJ Pritchard, presenter Vernon Kay, author and podcaster Giovanna Fletcher, former EastEnder Jessica Plummer, DJ Jordan North and broadcaster Victoria Derbyshire are all taking part.

How has Covid-19 affected IAC?

The makers of IAC had to change the location from the Australian jungle to a Welsh castle.

After Wales went into lockdown, ITV issued a statement which said: “I’m a Celebrity continues to adhere to all relevant guidelines as well as our own strict COVID protocols.”

TV crews working on the new series will be kitted out with ‘proximity monitors’ so they don’t get closer than two metres to each other.

ITV Studios entertainment director Richard Cowles said: “On a Covid level, everyone’s got proximity monitors on them so basically they can’t come within two metres of each other without it buzzing and flashing and reminding them to step away.”

He added: “The key thing is we create the safest possible workplace for crew, cast and our hosts.”

Mr Cowles also said the show will be edited in London so that there are less people who could “potentially spread Covid”.

Where in Wales is I’m a Celeb 2020? It’s filmed at Grwych Castle, which is believed to be haunted (Credit: Grwychcastle / Wikimedia)

Who won IAC in 2019?

Ant and Dec crowned Jacqueline Jossa the winner of last year’s I’m a Celebrity.

The former EastEnders star was crowned Queen of the Jungle last year, beating runners-up Andy Whyment and Roman Kemp.

Kate Garraway, Nadine Coyle, Ian Wright, Nadine Coyle and Caitlin Jenner also appeared.

I’m a Celeb continues on ITV, times vary.

