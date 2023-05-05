OPINION: Janice is a misery bag and needs to stop intimidating poor Andy!

Janice Dickinson and Andy Whyment came to blows on last night’s I’m A Celebrity… South Africa, and there’s obviously some tension brewing.

At one point in Thursday evening’s show, Janice insisted that Coronation Street star Andy ‘hated her’ and claimed he didn’t “even want to have a conversation with me”. Uncalled for?

I think so. When Janice first entered the jungle, I loved her as a campmate and knew she wouldn’t hold back with her opinions. We all like a bit of drama, right?!

But in my opinion, she went too far last night and her intimidating behaviour was completely uncalled for!

Janice is constantly moaning on I’m A Celeb! (Credit: ITV)

Janice Dickinson on I’m A Celebrity… South Africa

On Thursday night’s ep, it wasn’t long before Janice started taking issue with poor Andy, who was minding his own business.

He doesn’t even want to have a conversation with me, he hates me.

Janice began barking her orders at Andy, asking him to find a wreath. She said: “I need you to make me a wreath.” However, Andy hit back: “You’re looking at the wrong person there Janice. I can’t make a wreath.”

That’s when Janice began her moaning about Andy. She told Myleene Klass: “He doesn’t want to do anything for me. He doesn’t even want to have a conversation with me, he hates me.”

Janice claimed that Andy ‘hated’ her (Credit: ITV)

Andy and Janice clash

A bit over the top Janice? All the guy said was that he didn’t want to make a wreath!

Andy said in the Bush Telegraph: “I know she was slagging me off to Myleene then, I could tell by Myleene’s face.” He then confronted Janice. Go Andy!

He said: “You’re saying I don’t want to do anything for you?”

Janice replied: “No I didn’t say that. I wasn’t talking about you. I wasn’t talking about you.” Well, you kinda were Janice. Speaking in the Bush Telegraph, Janice said: “I’m extroverted and loud and some people can’t handle that. Fortunately my husband can handle it. I think I scare [Andy].”

Poor Andy! (Credit: ITV)

Or maybe he just didn’t want to make a wreath?! That wasn’t all that annoyed me in last night’s ep. Towards the end, Janice took issue with another one of her campmates.

As former royal butler Paul Burrell was moving his hips on a log, Janice lost her patience. She said: “He’s being a [bleep].”

Carol Vorderman asked Janice: “What’s wrong with that?” Janice replied: “What’s wrong with that? You’re a perv too!” Crikey.

Carol said: “He’s wiggling down the bench!” However, Janice fumed: “He’s not wiggling, he’s wiggling for Andy’s willy.”

As much as I wanted to really like Janice, she’s starting to do my head in and I’d rather her just not be in the camp at all! Come on Janice, please turn things around… and back off Andy!

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa continues tonight from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

