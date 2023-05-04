Tonight on I’m A Celebrity South Africa (May 4), Paul Burrell went head-to-head with Helen Flanagan in the Bushtucker Trial to win a picnic at the waterfall.

The former royal butler screamed his way through the trial, which – spoiler alert – he eventually lost. It involved the pair fighting their way through a series of escape rooms to retrieve keys which they then used to unlock padlocks.

Some the tanks were filled with gunge and offal, and they had to put their heads in to retrieve items with their mouths. One of the tanks – a wishing well – was filled with water. Paul didn’t need to swim to complete that part of the trial. But he didn’t exactly tell his fellow losing campmates that…

Paul Burrell didn’t win tonight’s task on I’m A Celebrity because he’s ‘not a swimmer’ (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity: Paul Burrell explains himself

Heading back into camp Helen told her campmates they’d be heading off to enjoy their second picnic.

Paul, meanwhile, declared: “She beat me. She beat me.” Then, explaining his poor performance in the trial, Paul said: “Carol, I’m not a swimmer. I had to go underwater to try and grab some vegetables and that sensation is not good for me.”

But Paul you never had to swim!

Paul’s campmates rallied round. Toff said: “Paul was so deflated when he came back into camp. I really felt for him.” Joe Swash said: “He done his best.” Dean Gaffney added: “He looks like he’s going to cry.”

Anyone: Would you like a sip of water?

Paul Burrell: No I can’t swim#ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/Arh66LpvGX — Stephen First Dates Twin (@StephenNCher) May 4, 2023

Viewers react

However, viewers at home were quick to call Paul out, accusing him of “lying” about the trial.

“Not a swimmer? He was stood up,” said one. “Excuse me…when did Paul go swimming? I missed that bit!” said another. “BUT YOU DIDN’T HAVE TO SWIM!” declared another. “But Paul you never had to swim!” another added.

Another commented: “Why does he keep saying he’s not a swimmer? Ridiculous!” Another said: “It was about 2ft deep Paul ffs!” Another commented: “Had to go underwater. Ah get over yourself, there’s a huge difference between dunking your head and Carol’s trial.”

Another branded Paul a “liar”. “Paul Burrell you liar,” they said. “You didn’t have to go underwater, you had to put your face in about 2 inches you eejit,” another commented.

