I’m A Celebrity… South Africa viewers all making the same complaint about Andy Whyment after last night’s scenes

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa fans have all been left making the same complaint about Andy Whyment after last night’s (May 4) episode.

While it was Fatima Whitbread who got annoyed with Andy Whyment earlier in the week, now fans have started to get frustrated with him too. Andy also clashed with campmate Janice Dickinson over making a wreath, and it’s led fans to complain about his behaviour.

Viewers are getting sick of Andy Whyment’s complaints… (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa viewers rant at Andy for ‘moaning’

Many I’m A Celebrity… South Africa viewers are frustrated with Andy’s complaints and moaning. Food has been short for the green pride, and Andy has been struggling to deal with his diet of constant rice and beans.

But fans appear to be sick of hearing his complaints! One viewer wrote: “Why is Andy moaning so much? YOU SIGNED UP FOR THIS!! TWICE!!” A second person added: “Why does everyone love Andy? All he does is MOAN, he did this last time too and then came second? Baffling.”

All he does is MOAN.

Another viewer ranted: “Oh dear god, Andy Whyment is an utter pain in the arse moaning about rice and beans he knew what he was signing up for.” A fourth person agreed: “Why is Andy moaning so much? A fifth viewer complained: “I’m not sure why Andy went into the jungle. Mardy, whinging bore.”

Andy and Janice’s fight divided I’m A Celebrity South Africa viewers… (Credit: ITV)

Viewers divided over Andy and Janice’s fight

While many viewers seemed to be frustrated with Andy and his complaining, Andy and Janice‘s fight proved more divisive for viewers.

Many viewers were quick to defend Andy, after Janice complained he “never wanted to do anything for her” and that he “doesn’t even know how to talk to her”. One fan said: “Andy was just walking past and getting dragged into that one. Janice doesn’t leave him alone.” Another fan said: “Janice is taking it too far, poor Andy just wants an apple.”

But other viewers were firmly on Janice’s side. One fan wrote: “I Cannot STAND Andy. Team Janice!” A second fan added: “I love Janice trying to have banter and Andy failing miserably! She’s the best!”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity… South Africa star Helen Flanagan cries as she makes emotional confession about her kids

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa continues tonight from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Do you agree? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.