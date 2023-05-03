Joe Swash and Dean Gaffney on I'm A Celebrity South Africa
TV

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa viewers ‘crying’ and ‘feeling sick’ over Joe Swash and Dean Gaffney’s arrival

By Gabrielle Rockson

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa viewers were left “crying” and “feeling sick” after Joe Swash and Dean Gaffney’s arrival.

The stars are the latest campmates to enter the I’m A Celeb camp spin-off, which follows previous campmates taking on trials again. Furthermore, Amir Khan recently became the third campmate to be evicted after campmates had to vote someone out. His eviction came after Shaun Ryder and Gillian McKeith’s double elimination last week.

Moreover, this year’s spin-off does not include the public vote.

Joe Swash drinking on I'm A Celebrity
Joe Swash won the eighth series of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! in 2008 (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa viewers on Joe Swash and Dean Gaffney

Following their arrival, Joe and Dean were tasked with swallowing many awful drinks to win treats for their fellow campmates. The drink task, which included blended maggots, certainly caused fans express how sick they felt.

Taking to Twitter, one person said: “I nearly vomited watching Dean and Joe struggle through that trial #ImACeleb.”

A second wrote: “I need a sick bucket watching this.” Another added: “Starting to feel sick listening to Joe Swash gag.”

Furthermore, a fourth user wrote: “The return of Dean Gaffney and Joe Swash was everything we’ve ever wanted – I’m crying at this trial.”

And a fifth said: “Crying with laughter at Dean Gaffney & Stacey Solomon’s husband. Absolutely brilliant TV.”

Someone else added: “Cried actual tears laughing at Joe Swash and Dean Gaffney’s trial tonight. Think @antanddec might have just had the best time ever.”

Dean Gaffney gagging on I'm A Celebrity
Dean Gaffney finished fifth place on I’m A Celeb in 2006 (Credit: ITV)

Fan’s predicted Joe and Dean’s arrival

Ahead of their arrival, fans predicted that Joe and Dean would be the next celebs to join the camp. This was due to Tuesday’s episode (May 2) description on the Sky TV guide reading: “There’s plenty more twists and turns in store as two old friends join Ant and Dec for a stomach-churning drinking trial that no-one will forget in a hurry!”

Starting to feel sick listening to Joe Swash gag.

Taking to Twitter, one fan wrote: “Joe Swash and Dean Gaffney go in on Tuesday btw for anyone asking #ImACeleb.” He then added: “Looked up the episode description and it says ‘two old friends join Ant and Dec’ and I’m pretty sure it’s those two as they’ve been rumoured.”

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa continues tonight from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity star Joel Dommett announces he’s expecting first baby with wife as celeb pals congratulate them

