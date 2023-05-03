I’m A Celebrity star Joel Dommett has announced he’s expecting his first baby with wife, Hannah Cooper.

The comedian’s celebrity pals – as well as his fans – took to social media to congratulate him upon hearing the news.

Earlier today (Wednesday, May 3), Joel and his wife, Hannah, had some exciting news to share with their fans and followers.

The couple are expecting their first baby together, as they revealed on Instagram! Hannah and Joel uploaded a sweet post to announce the news earlier this morning.

Joel and Hannah shared some photobooth snaps to announce the happy news. In three of the snaps, Joel and Hannah can be seen pulling funny faces at the camera.

In the other three, Joel can be seen kissing and smiling next to Hannah’s blossoming baby bump.

“Does anyone know how to change a nappy? Because Joel has [bleeped] himself.” the caption read.

Stars react to I’m A Celebrity star Joel Dommett baby news

A number of celebrities and fans took to the comment section of Hannah and Joel’s announcement to congratulate the couple.

“Argh!!!!! [heart eyes emoji]” Loose Women star Frankie Bridge commented. “I thought you had a twinkle in your eye the other night! Im so happy for you both,” Fearne Cotton said.

“This is amazing !!!! ‘Three is the magic number’…..Congratulations,” Cat Deeley said. “Aaaaa congratulations wonderful newsssss!!!!” Pixie Lott gushed.

“Ahhhhhh huge congratulations,” Dancing On Ice star Rachel Stevens then commented. “Oh wow huge congrats Joel and Hannah,” Olly Murs added.

This Morning fans call for more of Joel

Joel’s happy news comes not long after he made a huge impact on This Morning fans. The 37-year-old co-hosted the show alongside Holly Willoughby for two days at the end of March.

The comedian was sitting in for Phillip Schofield, who was absent due to his brother’s sex abuse trial.

“I wasn’t nervous until I heard the theme tune. It’s that iconic sound. It’s like ‘it’s happening!’ I didn’t sleep a wink,” Joel revealed in his first show.

However, despite Joel’s nerves, viewers were a big fan of his stint on the show.

“Omg I’m so happy to see @joeldommett hosting today!!!!! Amazing choice guys!” one viewer tweeted at the time.

“I really hope they keep Joel Dommett on #ThisMorning or at least have him back more. He’s brilliant,” another said.

