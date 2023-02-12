Masked Singer host Joel Dommett is a comedian first – and he certainly reminded BRITs viewers of that.

The ITV presenter, 37, went to the music bash wearing a unique black and white suit last night (Saturday, February 11).

Joel Dommett at the Brit Awards

When asked about his monochrome get-up, the cheeky comedian had a very naughty answer.

“Tonight, I feel like I’m looking like a piano,” Joel joked. “I’m ready to be fingered by Elton John!”

The X-rated comment certainly divided viewers watching it at home on Twitter, with some finding Joel’s joke hilarious.

Joel Dommett just told the joke of the night!

“Just Joel Dommett creating TV moment of the year,” one person laughed.

“Did I just hear Joel Dommett say he’s ready to be fingered by Elton John on live television?” a second asked in disbelief.

“Joel Dommett tells the joke of the night!” said a third.

Masked Singer host Joel Dommett made a naughty joke at the Brits (Credit: ITV)

However, not everyone was impressed with Joel’s near-the-knuckle humour.

“It’s an embarrassment,” one person wrote.

“This is an absolute trainwreck,” a second sniped.

“Just when I thought the Brits had hit absolute rock bottom, Joel Dommett said he is waiting for Elton John to finger him cos of his piano jacket…. You couldn’t make this stuff up,” moaned a third.

Joel’s naughty sense of humour was not the only thing at the Brits that got people talking.

What happened at the Brit Awards?

Sam Smith’s wild outfit set tongues wagging, as the singer turned up in what look liked the latex black blimp.

The get up – credited to HARRI – also featured a zip across the chest, and was accompanied by high-heeled boots.

Sam’s outfit left many fans bemused (Credit: Splash News)

While many fans went wild over their daring, idiosyncratic fashion choices – proclaiming Sam had a megastar look – not everyone was convinced.

Indeed, taking a cue from the inflatable aspects of their attire, one Twitter observer suggested it appeared Sam had “farted in a gimp suit”.

