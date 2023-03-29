Holly Willoughby and Joel Dommett hosting This Morning
This Morning viewers beg ITV to make Holly Willoughby’s new co-host today permanent

Viewers plead for Joel to replace Phillip 'permanently'

By Aaliyah Ashfield

This Morning viewers were delighted as Joel Dommett replaced Phillip Schofield today.

The comedian took over from Alison Hammond, who hosted the show on Monday and Tuesday and joined Holly Willoughby on the iconic sofa to talk about the latest news.

And fans were delighted by Joel’s appearance as they pleaded ITV to give him a ‘permanent role’ on the show!

Holly Willoughby and Joel Dommett smiling on This Morning
Joel Dommett presented alongside Holly Willoughby on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Joel Dommett replaced Phillip Schofield on This Morning today

This Morning fans were shocked to see Joel hosting the show with Holly today.

Over the last couple of days Alison has been stepping for Phillip while he’s been off this week.

The reason for Phillip’s absence hasn’t been explained.

Today, viewers were left pleasantly surprised when The Masked Singer host Joel unexpectedly took on the role of presenting the show.

Before the show kicked off, Joel admitted that he didn’t get a ‘wink’ of sleep because of his nerves.

He revealed: “I wasn’t nervous until I heard the theme tune. It’s that iconic sound. It’s like ‘it’s happening!’

“I didn’t sleep a wink.”

He then joked to Holly: “Will you hold my hand under the table?”

But despite Joel’s nerves, viewers were ecstatic to see the I’m A Celebrity star appear on the show and claimed that he’s doing a ‘grand job’.

One wrote: “Omg I’m so happy to see @joeldommett hosting today!!!!! Amazing choice guys!”

A second said: “Joel is doing a grand job on #ThisMorning so far!”

Another added: “I am loving Joel and Holly’s vibes, it’s working so well! #ThisMorning.”

A fourth stated: “Yay! @joeldommett on @thismorning co hosting. Good luck Joel! #ThisMorning.”

Joel Dommett smiling on This Morning
Fans demand for Joel Dommett to have a permanent role on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Should Joel have a permanent role on the show?

Many fans also pleaded for Joel to have a permanent role on the show.

Omg I’m so happy to see @joeldommett hosting today!!!!! Amazing choice guys!

One fan tweeted: “Joel needs to do this job permanently #ThisMorning.”

Someone else commented: “I really hope they keep Joel Dommett on #ThisMorning or at least have him back more. He’s brilliant.”

A third wrote: “Aww I love Joel, Joel and Holly have real chemistry. Can he replace Phil permanently? #ThisMorning.”

Meanwhile, others thought Holly appeared more “relaxed” with Joel next to her.

One said: “Holly is so much more relaxed.”

Another tweeted: “Holly is so much more relaxed, likeable and genuine. Let’s keep Joel…”

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

