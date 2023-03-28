ITV fave This Morning hit by string of stars’ dramas from Phillip Schofield to Alison Hammond

It’s been a turbulent few months for the stars of This Morning – following scandals, controversies and public dramas Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughy’s Queuegate to guest stars’ love lives.

As Philip Schofield is absent from of the ITV show this week, it follows a string of negative headlines for the stars of This Morning.

Philip Schofield has been absent from This Morning this week (Credit: ITV)

Brother of This Morning star Philip Schofield stands trial

In the most recent drama facing a star of This Morning, Philip Schofield‘s brother, Timothy Schofield, is facing 11 charges of sexual offences against a schoolboy.

The offences were allegedly committed over three years from October 2016.

The judge in the trial said that Philip’s celebrity status should have “no relevancy” to the case.

According to The Mirror, the court was told that Timothy went to Phil’s house on September 2021 and admitted he had “time” with the teenager where they watched porn and performed sex acts together.

The court heard how “shocked” Phillip replied “what did you just say?” after his brother confessed.

Timothy is seven years younger than Philip and they were “not particularly close growing up”.

Nevertheless, Philip is missing from This Morning so far this week, and the trial continues.

Alison Hammond has replaced Phil this week (Credit: ITV)

Philip Schofield replaced on This Morning: Alison Hammond ‘scammed’ amid split

Alison Hammond has also faced some recent lows after she was “scammed” and also split from partner Ben Hawkins.

The pair were rumoured to be engaged before Alison confirmed she is now single.

But it’s not the only drama Alison has faced, as she became the victim of a blackmail plot.

A 36-year-old man was arrested earlier this week, after allegedly scamming Alison out of thousands of pounds.

She reportedly told a friend: “I trusted this guy who, it turns out, was only interested in my money. I thought he valued our friendship. I now know he only wanted me to fund his life of luxury.”

Alison apparently tried to cut the so-called friend off many times, before he threatened to “ruin” her.

The star has replaced Philip Schofield on This Morning this week, despite her recent drama.

Trinny Woodall recently hinted that she had split from her husband (Credit: ITV)

This Morning star Trinny Woodall ‘split’

And Alison isn’t the only star to go through a recent relationship split, with This Morning’s fashion guru Trinny Woodall recently hinting that her relationship ended too.

Trinny has been with partner Charles Saatchi for 10 years but recently hinted she was single on her Instagram.

The This Morning staple shared on Monday that she was going through a “big life change”.

She captioned the post: “It’s a new day, it’s a new dawn, it’s a new life.”

She added: “I have been moving but now I have moved.

“Recently with the big life change and moving house, it was important for me to come back here with (daughter) Lyla and family just to have that moment, listen to the birds, be at one with nature. Very healing.”

Trinny began dating Charles Saatchi in 2013 after the businessman split from Nigella Lawson.

Georgina Burnett also announced she had split from her husband (Credit: ITV)

This Morning star Georgina Burnett split from husband

Another This Morning did confirm she split from her husband in February.

Georgina Burnett, who regularly appears on This Morning with DIY and decorating tips, announced she was a “single mum” on Valentine’s Day.

Georgina told her Twitter followers at the time: “Time to share some personal news that my marriage has split up.

“Don’t worry I’m not alone today and I’m excited about my next happier chapter as a fortunate single mum.”

Georgina was married to her husband Andy Flawn before their split, and they share a daughter together.

Gino D’Acampo faces ‘complicated’ contract issues with ITV

This Morning chef Gino D’Acampo may still be a regular fixture on the show, but he has recently faced “complicated” contract issues with ITV.

Gino announced he had quit another ITV show, Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Road Trip, earlier this month.

He cited “complicated contract issues” and “personal problems” for his reason for quitting.

Reports have since suggested that he made “some employees feel uncomfortable”.

While it’s thought he will still continue his ITV roles on This Morning and Family Fortunes, it joins the line in recent dramas for This Morning stars.

This Morning’s Vanessa Feltz also opened up about her split from Ben Ofoedu (Credit: ITV)

This Morning star Vanessa Feltz was ‘cheated on’ by Ben Ofoedu

This Morning star Vanessa Feltz has also faced a tough couple of months after she opened up about her split from Ben Ofoedu.

The pair were together for 17 years before a woman allegedly contacted Vanessa to say she had slept with Ben.

Reports later suggested that Ben Ofoedu had “several affairs” but he appeared on GB News to “set the record straight“.

He said: “It’s not several women. I’m not a serial cheater.”

Vanessa has admitted she was “engulfed in sadness” by the split. The star said she wants “someone kind, honest and truthful” for love in her future.

This Morning Phillip Schofield: It all goes back to Queuegate…

And who could forget the scandal that seemed to set off this period of bad luck? Queuegate.

Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby were heavily criticised after “skipping the queue” to see the Queen’s lying-in-state at Westminster Hall.

Holly said in a statement at the time: “Like hundreds of accredited broadcasters and journalists we were given official permission to access the hall.

“It was strictly for the purpose of reporting on the event for millions of people in the UK who haven’t been able to visit Westminster in person.”

She said they did not take anyone’s place in the queue. Philip later said they were “unfairly targeted” and asked, “why would I apologise?”.

