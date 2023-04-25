I’m A Celebrity 2023 viewers declare their winner as new series begins: ‘Anyone else and it’s a fix’

The 2023 series of I’m A Celebrity began on ITV last night (April 24) and it seems viewers have already decided who their winner is.

The latest series of the reality show sees this year’s crop of stars stranded in the Kruger National Park game reserve in South Africa.

And there’s another twist – they’ve all been in the jungle before. In this all-star spin-off, the group of previous contestants will be faced with even tougher challenges, in the hope of being crowned I’m A Celebrity Legend.

This series sees the return of previous contestants such as Carol Vorderman and Amir Khan (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity 2023: Viewers crown their winner

Last night Ant and Dec welcomed some of the new campmates, including Carol Vorderman, Amir Khan and Jordan Banjo, to the camp. However, it was another famous face that seemed to win over viewers, with many already declaring him their winner.

Throughout and following the show, many fans took to Twitter, all ready to crown their hero after only one episode. “Shaun is already my winner,” tweeted one viewer about Happy Mondays star Shaun Ryder during the show.

“Can we just crown Shaun the winner right now, I bloody love him,” said somebody else. “Only one winner for #ImACeleb and it’s Shaun Ryder,” another person commented. They even went on to claim: “Anyone else and it’s a fix.”

Shaun Ryder appears to be favourite to win I’m A Celeb (Credit: ITV)

Poet and Happy Mondays singer Shaun Ryder was runner-up on the show way back in 2010, when he took to the jungle alongside stars such as Stacey Solomon and Alison Hammond.

Fans are no doubt excited to see what drama will ensue between Shaun and fellow-returner Gillian McKeith, who Shaun branded “[bleep]ing irritating” during their previous time on the show.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity… South Africa newcomer Gillian McKeith sparks row as she calls out ‘disgusting and embarrassing’ behaviour?

I’m A Celebrity: South Africa continues tonight at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Are you enjoying the new series of I’m A Celeb? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know!